Enjoy the first minutes of the Halo Infinite campaign

We update with the gameplay offered by IGN of 11 minutes of game.

Original News

Every time we are closer to being able to enjoy what is without a doubt the most anticipated game of this year by all Xbox fans; obviously, we are talking about Halo Infinite, a title that we can enjoy from December 8 through Xbox Game Pass.

If a few weeks ago Halo Infinite managed to impress the vast majority of the gaming community with the tests of its great multiplayer, now is the turn to enjoy the highly anticipated campaign mode. And it is that this afternoon they have begun to publish the first gameplays showing us the Halo Infinite campaign mode, and what we’ve seen so far is really promising.

This will be our first minutes in Halo Infinite

Thanks to the recent gameplays published, we have the opportunity to see for the first time what our first minutes in Halo Infinite will be like, and before you stop reading or don’t see the gameplays, you can rest assured, since They do not contain any spoilers for the main story of the title.

These new gameplays published by channels such as IGN or Game Informer, we can enjoy, for example, what will be the first level of Halo Infinite, in which our beloved Master Chief will have to assault a well-guarded Exiled ship.

Thanks to this video we can see for the first time how some of the new features will work that we will find available in the title, such as the hook, which in addition to serving to transport us quickly, will also be useful to destabilize our enemies.

We have also had the opportunity to have our first contact with the open world and see some of the multiple side missions that we will find available throughout the map, such as destroying the Exiled facilities, or rescuing groups of Marines who are prisoners. The one in charge of offering us information and guiding us through these new missions will be our new AI companion, known as Weapon.

