En route through the legendary castles of Córdoba (I): Almódovar, Palma del Río and the Alcázar de los Reyes Cristianos

When talking about heritage from Cordova, most of them limit themselves to mentioning some of its best-known and world-renowned monuments such as the Mosque-Cathedral, the archaeological site of Medina Azahara or the Jewish Quarter. However, it is enough to delve a little deeper into the geography and history of the province to discover an even more unique heritage such as that of its castles.

A map of 27 strengths that dot the Cordoba geography and whose origin is, in part, in the privileged strategic location of the province. A legacy of centuries that make up a valuable architectural, cultural and historical testimony.

In this series we travel back in time on a tour of each of these castles, which can be visited in isolation or en route, presenting themselves as a perfect getaway plan for those who like inland tourism and combine heritage with nature.

The first stop takes us to the well-known castle of Almodóvar del Río, the Palace of Portocarrero in Palma del Río, and the Alcázar de los Reyes Cristianos and castle of the Jewish quarter in Córdoba capital.

Almodóvar, a movie castle

The castle of Almodóvar del Río is one of the most international cordovan fortresses. An honor that must thank the seventh Art, since in recent decades it has been the scene of numerous film shoots. Ava Gardner and Omar Shariff walked through it in the BBC series Dardanelles; Vanessa Redgrave and Richard Harris, in Camelot, or the characters of the popular series Game of Thrones and Warrior Nun.

This fortress treasures a vast legacy that part of the 8th century. The first news of the existence of this fortress dates back to 741. As the historian Francisco García del Junco explains in his thesis on the Castle of Almodóvar around “740 Almodóvar will serve as a limit in the first peninsular distribution among Muslims.” Nineteen years later it would serve as a “refuge for the last governor of the Dependent Emirate”, defeated by Abderramán I, who would become the first independent emir of Córdoba.

Castle of Almodóvar: of cinema

Built on a hill, located next to the Guadalquivir river, 252 meters above sea level and 131 meters above the town of Almodóvar, as García del Junco points out. This location also makes it difficult for invaders to access, “Grants the greatest of its tactical qualities: an enormous visual scope of the territory.”





Privileged witness to history, it will be at the end of the 19th century when its owner, Rafael Desmaissieres y Farina, Count of Torralva, began the fortress restoration, which at that time was in very bad condition and had been used as a quarry. To do this, he got in touch with the best archaeologists and specialists of the moment and it was the architect Adolfo Fernández Casanova, restorer of the Cathedral of Seville, who, together with the count, was responsible for returning the castle to its moment of splendor. Today the fortress, owned by the Marquis de la Motilla, is one of the best preserved and admired in the national territory.

Information of interest Fortress built in the 8th century and rebuilt at the beginning of the 20th century by the Count of Torralva and the architect Fernández Casanova. It has been an Asset of Cultural Interest since 1985. Visiting schedule From October 1 to March 31 Monday to Friday: 1:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Weekends and holidays: 6:00 p.m. From April 1 to September 30 Monday to Friday: 1:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Weekends and holidays: 7:00 p.m. * It has dramatized visits More information https://castillodealmodovar.com/

Portocarrero Palace in Palma del Río

What phoenix risen from its ashesThis is how the Portocarrero Palace in Palma del Río has re-emerged from the hand of its current owners, the marriage formed by Enrique Moreno de la Cova and Cristina Ybarra Sainz de la Maza, who have been dedicated to the restoration of this splendid site for 30 years. that treasures within its walls and gardens outstanding pieces of the history of Spain.





The palace, also known as Palace of the Counts of Palma, was originally a Almohad fortress built in the 12th century by Sultan Abu Yacub, although legend has it that it was built on a Roman construction of the 2nd century, in which the proconsul of Hispania Baetica, Aulio Cornelio Palma, settled when he re-founded the town to which he gave his name, a fact that is not proven. Already in the 16th century the fortress would be converted into a stately palace.

Portocarrero Palace in Palma del Río: like a phoenix

Its walls are intricate with history: the queens Isabel La Católica and Isabel II of England have visited it, in its rooms the wedding of Gonzalo Fernández de Córdoba, the Great Captain, with María Manrique de Lara y Figueroa, and in one of his estancias was born in 1629 Luis Manuel Fernández de Portocarrero y Mendoza, Major Chancellor of Castile, Archbishop of Toledo and Primate of Spain, – Cardinal Portocarrero, from whom he currently takes his name. And it has even been the scene of a movie. Among them, mention as an example that Ridley Scott filmed The Kingdom of Heaven here, starring Orlando Bloom, Liam Neeson and Eva Green.

Information of interest The Palace, also known as the Palace of the Counts of Palma, is a construction of Almohad origin (12th century) converted into a stately palace in the 16th century. Visits By appointment and depending on the scheduled events.

Alcázar de los Reyes Cristianos, the garden of Córdoba

Few spaces can boast of having in their DNA the registry of almost all the cultures that have been part of a human settlement and without a doubt the Alcázar de los Reyes Cristianos is one of those privileged places. Is about a small Pompeii, an archaeological treasure that has been a witness, like few others in the history of Córdoba and that received the title of World Heritage Site, next to the historic center in 1994.





Alberto Javier Montejo and UCO professor José Antonio Garriguet, authors of an article on the archaeological research carried out at the site in the early 1990s, point out that “the site of the Alcázar de los Reyes Cristianos and its surroundings already had been occupied in Roman and Visigothic times, but it was during the Hispano-Muslim period when this environment was configured as undisputed center of political, economic and religious power in the city From Cordoba”.

Fernando III takes Córdoba in 1236 and it is here that Córdoba’s Christian stage begins. It is that same year when “the land belonging to the old Caliphate Alcázar was distributed.” Part of it was reserved by the king, and the rest was given “to the bishop, to some nobles and to the Order of Calatrava.”

Alcazar of the Christian Monarchs: little Pompeii

Serve two pieces of information to highlight its relevance in the history of Spain. In the Alcazar of the Christian Monarchs Mary of Aragon was born, future queen of Portugal and daughter of Isabel and Fernando, and until this place she moved Christopher Columbus to try to convince the monarchs to finance his project to reach the Indies by a new western route. From this city “he urged Isabel la Católica to protect her projected discoveries”, as Teodomiro Ramírez de Arellano points out in his Walks through Córdoba. In the gardens of the Alcázar there is a commemorative sculpture of that meeting between the adventurous navigator and the Catholic Monarchs.

Information of interest Fortress built from the 13th century in a space that was part of the Andalusian fortress, built on Roman and Visigoth remains. BIC since 1931 and a World Heritage Site since 1994. Visiting schedule Winter Schedule (from September 16 to June 14) Tuesday to Friday: 8:15 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturdays: 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sundays and Holidays: 8:15 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Summer hours (from June 15 to September 15) Tuesday to Sunday: 8:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Holidays: 8:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. On Monday it remains closed. More information https://alcazardelosreyescristianos.cordoba.es//?id=3

Castle of the Jewish Quarter

In San Basilio, in the Alcázar Viejo neighborhood, there are the remains of one of the fortresses of Córdoba most unknown to visitors, perhaps because there are not many remains that have survived to this day. It is the so-called Castillo de La Judería, located next to Martín de Roa street, where the remains of the canvas of the wall remain, pretending to an Almohad fortification built in the 12th century.

Castle of the Jewish Quarter: the Almohad footprint

At that stage of political and governmental instability, the Almohads managed to seize power in Córdoba in 1148 and began to fortify different areas of the city, including the old Umayyad fortress.





Of the structures that are preserved “the most singular and outstanding architectural element is the entrance door in a bend, currently known as Torre de Belén”, recovered next to the walls at the beginning of the 21st century.