Emilio Fernando Alonso got angry with Zamogilny: It’s criminal, you don’t know anything

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11.11.2021 20:16:03





Don’t piss him off! What seemed like a regular broadcast on TUDN He finished in courage of Emilio Fernando Alonso, who narrating the game of Tapatío vs Celaya of the Expansion League had a On-air encounter with Damián “Russo” Zamogilny, whom he coldly called “partner” and told him that he “did not know anything” about refereeing matters.

A penalty on Cristian “Chicote” Calderón was what warmed Don Emilio’s spirits, who bluntly said that there was an infraction on the rojiblanco, while Zamogilny I told him that there was nothing to sanction. Between dimes and diretes, both characters spent more than a minute arguing and we reproduce their fight on the air on TUDN.

The fight between Emilio Fernando Alonso and Zamogilny | VIDEO

Damien Zamogilny : “I have doubts because I do not see a push to score”

: “I have doubts because I do not see a push to score” Emilio Fernando Alonso : “Yes, there is contact”

: “Yes, there is contact” DZ : “There is nothing, Don Emilio”

: “There is nothing, Don Emilio” EFA : “Yes, for me yes, there you see, load from the back”

: “Yes, for me yes, there you see, load from the back” DZ : “How is he going to carry it from behind if the player is in front?”

: “How is he going to carry it from behind if the player is in front?” EFA : “How ahead! Didn’t you see the push? I saw it there, of course”

: “How ahead! Didn’t you see the push? I saw it there, of course” DZ : “Don’t be angry, Emilio”

: “Don’t be angry, Emilio” EFA : “I don’t get angry, mate, the referee just marked it. There is a knight from the Celaya player behind Calderón’s back”

: “I don’t get angry, mate, the referee just marked it. There is a knight from the Celaya player behind Calderón’s back” DZ : “Well now (laughs)”

: “Well now (laughs)” EFA : “What do you mean? That’s how I saw it and that’s how the referee marked it, excuse me”

: “What do you mean? That’s how I saw it and that’s how the referee marked it, excuse me” DZ: “Now, don’t be mad, Emilio”

To “add fuel to the fire”, Raul Perez, the other narrator in the broadcast, gave the reason to the Russian Zamogilny saying that the play could not be marked as a penalty because it was “very rigorous”, to which Don Emilio asked that they repeat the action to “show them that there is a penalty.”

Don Emilio Fernando Alonso got angry with the Russian Zamogilny broadcasting on TUDN ????

Do not make it happen with courage that is no longer of age! pic.twitter.com/Ea0EVgF2hh – Ricardo Vaquier García Valseca (@Ricardo_VGV_) November 12, 2021

Don Emilio got sarcastic with Zamogilny

A few minutes of the controversial penalty had passed when Alonso Rubín applied some sarcasm with his partner. The referee Jassiel Reynoso pointed out a clear infraction in the half court and during his story he said: “This is either missing or not, Mr. Zamogilny”, to which the former player reiterated not to bother.

When Jorge Damián tried to make peace with Emilio Fernando Alonso, he said: “I don’t know anything about arbitration”, to which the narrator said coldly: “It shows that you don’t know anything”.

Well, and if you wonder what happened to him Tapatío prison, was masterfully charged by Ronaldo Cisneros at the angle to give the Chivas subsidiary a partial advantage against Celaya in the Liga de Expansión MX.