Dwayne Johnson trolls Ryan Reynolds in a publicity prank

The Deadpool actor recently prompted ITV to issue an apology after he was sworn in on a livestream.

Reynolds, who co-owns the football club with comedian Rob McElhenney, gave his first press conference in late October.

“We just want to set the structure for the club to continue long after we are dead,” Reynolds told reporters. “Unless there’s a meteorite, then we’ll be screwed.”

Meanwhile, Johnson has vowed never to use real weapons in his productions following the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Speaking to Variety during the premiere of Red Notice, Johnson promised that he would stop using real firearms in all projects produced by his company, Seven Bucks Productions.

“I can’t speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without question, that in any movie that we have in the works with Seven Bucks Productions – any movie, any television show, or whatever we do or produce – we will not use real weapons at all, “he said.