Dwayne Johnson talks about Vin Diesel’s audition for Cats

Probably one of the most documented rivalries in Hollywood records is the one between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel. For practically half a decade, both have not stopped sending messages to each other in their interviews with various media. While such enmity may be resolved very soon on the occasion of the end of the “furious” saga, it seems that the constant taunts in Johnson’s tapes about Vin Diesel, such as Red Notice, could represent an obstacle.

In Johnson’s new Netflix action film, Ryan Reynolds’ character mentions an existing horrifying audition for Vin Diesel to take a role in Cats. It is likely that in the mind of anyone who imagines it, images of Diesel clad in a mat suit of CGI That would certainly be the delights of La Roca.

Cinema PREMIERE spoke exclusively to Dwayne Johnson about his work on Red Notice and we couldn’t help but ask him if such a Vin Diesel audition for Cats it exists in some video library. Although he could not affirm that such evidence is real, he did assure us that he would like to see it while also denying that the inclusion of that joke in the script had anything to do with him.

“I don’t know if there is an audition with Vin Diesel for Cats,” he said. “I would like to see it if it existed. I don’t know, a lot of those are not my ideas. Although many would like to believe that I am making these jokes about Vin, they honestly do not come from me. I think it happened also in Hobbs & Shaw and in some other movie… these taunts by Vin Diesel somehow always find their way into our scripts. “

On Red Notice Johnson plays John Hartley, an Interpol agent who, on a mission to hunt down a skilled art thief, ends up involved in an intrigue that makes him look like the main culprit. For this reason, he will have no choice but to join his enemy in order to clear his name and recover a valuable object that has not been seen for centuries.

Although the argument of Red NoticeIt has nothing to do with the rivalry between Diesel and Johnson, somehow it makes its way to become a gag in the movie. Faced with such a situation, La Roca assures that the decision to put these jokes there is not his idea, but that he agrees with it, as long as the audience has fun listening to them.

“Honestly, I don’t give a shit because when they come to me they are very funny so we give them the opportunity to see how the audience reacts,” he explained. “When we test the film and the joke is present we observe how the public reacts and they go crazy, so we say ‘let’s leave it'”.

A few days ago Vin Diesel wrote an open letter on his Instagram account with a single recipient: Dwayne Johnson. In the text in question he begged his partner to put aside the differences, to be able to fulfill the promise he made to the late Paul Walker to make the end of Fast and furious, the best of all endings.

La Roca has not yet sent a response to such a request, but we are sure that everyone involved in the automobile saga will ensure a worthy end to the franchise, including him.

Red Notice It will hit the Netflix platform on November 12. The action film has three aces up its sleeve: Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot.