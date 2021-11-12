Dwayne Johnson | His fight with Vin Diesel could be marketing

The confrontation originated on the set of Fast and Furious, but it became very public and personal. However, some disbelieve this fight. What is the truth?

Dwayne johnson was left out of the latest installment of the popular saga Fast and furious for an alleged fight with the main protagonist of that franchise, Vin Diesel. The confrontation has been on the air for a while and there were public statements that fueled it even more. Both celebrities have significant egos supported by successful careers in competitive Hollywood. Is it all true?

Vin Diesel explained: “Hobbs’s character was difficult to play. My approach at the time was to offer a lot of tough love to help get acting where it needed to be. As a producer I took Dwayne Johnson from the world of wrestling and forced him into it. world of cinema, making his character someone they don’t know. “

Vin Diesel vs. Dwayne johnson

“Hobbs hits you like a ton of bricks. It’s something I’m proud of, that aesthetic. It took us a lot of work. We had to get to that, and sometimes, I could give a lot of tough love. Not in a Fellilian way, but I would do anything. whatever I would have to do to get performances in whatever I’m producing “Diesel added.

So, we can assume that the confrontation occurred because Vin Diesel pressured Dwayne johnson on Fast and furious to get a better performance of the actor as his Hobbs character. What is the opinion of The Rock?

Said Johnson in the past after a cross with Vin Diesel face to face: “I realized that we have fundamental differences on how to understand film and collaboration. It took me some time, but I appreciate seeing everything clearly.” The question remains: Will The Rock return for the closing of the Fast and Furious saga? Surely this fight with Diesel would be a great draw for those movies. Maybe they already know it and feed the confrontation … Pure marketing?

The female co-stars of these celebrities also spoke. Michelle Rodriguez clarified, a while ago, that they are “brothers” and that friends can put their differences aside. While Emily blunt, companion of The Rock on Jungle cruise, ironized about Vin Diesel: “Thank God he was there with you! It’s a relief that he helped you get through that.”. Johnson replied with more sarcasm: “Fellinesco!” Marketing or reality, surely there will be more chapters of this Diesel vs. Dwayne Johnson.