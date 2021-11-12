Dream Kardashian celebrates her fifth birthday with a spectacular party

One thing the Kardashians do very well is undoubtedly celebrate, and when it comes to the youngest members of the clan, the parties are simply spectacular. On this occasion the celebration was Dream, daughter of Rob kardashianWell, he just turned five years old. “Happy birthday to my best friend! Today you turn 5 … You make me laugh every day and I am very grateful to have you in my life”the proud dad wrote on his Instagram account. Kris Jenner also had sweet words for her granddaughter. “You are truly a Dream Girl and you bring so much joy and happiness to all of our lives! You are such a loving, kind, considerate and sweet girl and it fills my heart to see you with your cousins… I love you! “wrote the matriarch of the family. In addition to the congratulations, this little girl had an incredible birthday party, inspired by Barbie, a character of which the little girl is apparently a great fan. Khloé, who a few weeks ago was quarantined by Covid, shared some glimpses of the fun celebration, in which both she and the birthday girl and her cousins ​​were able to become flesh and blood dolls. Click below to see all the details of this unforgettable celebration.

