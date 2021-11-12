Dollar price today November 12, peso loses the week

Today Friday, November 12, 2021, the dollar is trading at 20,5205 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. Despite the fact that the US currency fell in its price at the session level, the Mexican peso failed to recover on a weekly basis. The interbank spot dollar closed at 20.5519 units, which represents an advance of 8 cents for the peso compared to this Thursday’s result, according to figures from Banxico. On a weekly basis, the local currency lost 21.29 cents in the exchange rate since last Friday. This is how the greenback is priced in banks.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.5519- Sale: $ 20.5519

: Buy $ 20.5519- Sale: $ 20.5519 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.27 – Sale: $ 20.96

: Buy: $ 20.27 – Sale: $ 20.96 Banamex : Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 21.03

: Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 21.03 Bancomer: Buy: $ 19.89 – Sale: $ 20.79

Buy: $ 19.89 – Sale: $ 20.79 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.80

Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.80 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.80 – Sale: $ 21.55

Buy: $ 18.80 – Sale: $ 21.55 IXE: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.80

Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.80 Bank of the Bajío: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.20

Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.20 Monex: Buy: $ 20.14 – Sale: $ 21.14

Buy: $ 20.14 – Sale: $ 21.14 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38

Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10

Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10 Santander: Buy: $ 19.59 – Sale: $ 21.12

Buy: $ 19.59 – Sale: $ 21.12 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.03

Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.03 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.20 – Sale: $ 21.30

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 64,080.1 with a downward trend in real time.

Dollar price in real time:

Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 23.50 pesos, for $ 27.53 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

