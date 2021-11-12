Dollar closing today November 11, 2021 in Mexico; exchange rate

At the close of today, November 11, 2021, the dollar American is in 20.6319 pesos according to information from Banco de México (Banxico).

The Mexican peso suffered losses during the day today as a result of the monetary policy announcement reported by Banxico, which caused the loss of 2.48 cents, equivalent to 0.12 percent

It should be remembered that yesterday, Wednesday, November 10, 2021, the US currency stood at 20,6071 units.

The dollar

The price of the dollar was impacted by the decision of the Governing Board of Banco de México (Banxico) to increase the target of the interbank interest rate by 25 basis points, leaving it at 5 percent.

Through a statement, the Banxico considered “necessary to continue strengthening the monetary stance, adjusting to the path required for inflation to converge to its target of 3 percent”.

Exchange rate in the main banks in Mexico