Do you suffer from muscle cramps or pain? So you can use the lemon peel

Suffer from cramps and muscle pains it’s more common than it seems, especially for athletes, the old people and those that are seen practice physical activities and muscular effort in your day to day, fortunately there is a way to easily alleviate them and it is thanks to the power of lemon, specifically of his shell, so we will teach you how to prepare this remedy home so that you occupy it as soon as these conditions become present.

The cramps and muscle pains can occur for an infinity of reasons, can generally be caused by muscle tension, low levels in the electrolytes of the organism, blood circulation deficient in muscles wave understanding of the nervesHowever, the lemon peel, being rich in flavonoids, vitamin A, vitamin C and vitamin E, it can provide properties anti-inflammatory and antioxidants to our body.

Lemon peel oil

Ingredients

2 cups of extra virgin olive oil

4 Lemons

8 Eucalyptus leaves

With these ingredients we will do a oil that will serve you to apply in the affected area, the lemon will provide its nutrients to relieve muscle pains and cramps and the eucalyptus will provide a feeling of relief and freshness that your muscles. To prepare this remedy, begin by peeling the lemons, these should preferably be large, remember that what we need is only the skin this fruittherefore, the more skin the better.

The lemon peel will give the oil cramp-relieving properties. Photo: Pixabay

Take the oil and place it in a container of airtight glass, add the lemon peels and make sure the oil cover these completely, once ready chop with your fingers the Eucalyptus leaves and also incorporates these into the mixture, stir very well and let it rest for a day in a place cool, Dark and dried, after this time you can place a little of this oil in a band or one gauze to apply overnight on the affected area, the next day you will be like new.