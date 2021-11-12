Disney Plus Day: time and how to see online the news of Marvel, Star Wars and more

The moment that all fans of the Disney universe have been waiting for: the Disney + Day. The video-on-demand platform of the North American giant celebrates this Friday, November 12 its second anniversary and it does so with a series of previews and premieres of its current and future releases; a display of trailers that we can follow live. We tell you what time it starts and where to follow it live online.

Schedule and where to see Disney Plus Day live

Disney + Day 2021 is celebrated this Friday, November 12 starting at 15:00 (CET) from the disney app +, only for subscribed members. Also, since the official Twitter account of Disney + all the announcements will be revealed little by little; including trailers, images, trailers, and compelling information such as release dates and windows.

After knowing that IMAX comes to Disney + with these thirteen films and that from this same November 12 we will be able to see Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at no additional cost to the subscription, it is time to find out what they have prepared for us for the future righ now. Next we leave you the confirmed agenda of films, series, shorts and documentaries that will be seen on this Disney + Day 2021. Apart from all this, the presence of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, the possible appearance of Black, sounds strongly Knight, The Book of Boba Fett or Hawkeye.

All the previews confirmed for now for Disney + Day 2021

Films

Jungle Cruise: movie starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: The hit new movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe premieres on Disney + after passing through theaters.

Home Sweet Home Alone: ​​new installment of the Home Alone saga.

Series and short films

Olaf Presents: series with shorts starring Olaf, from Frozen 2.

Ciao Alberto !: short film aimed at those who saw the Pixar movie Luca.

The Simpsons: New short film based on the beloved Springfield family.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum From National Geographic: Episodes 1-5 of Season 2.

Dopesick: New Star Original Series starring Michael Keaton.

Exclusive Star Wars and Marvel Trailers

The Book of Boba Fett: small preview of the series, whose premiere is still scheduled for December 2021.

Marvel Cinematic Universe: A small preview of what is to come in the Marvel Universe; there is speculation with Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness …

References | Disney (2); D23