Disney + Day: The event LIVE | Know the most outstanding news

Reveal the first image of “How I Met Your Father” The platform Star + also boasted the first image of the new series “How I Met Your Father”, a production derived from “How i met your mother” (2005).

“Secret Invasion”: The first image of “Nick Fury” in the series They also revealed to us Samuel L. Jackson What “Nick fury“in the new Marvel Studios series”Secret invasion“. How about?

“Hawkeye”: Watch the new trailer for the series A new preview of the series “Hawkeye”, Featuring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, was revealed this Friday at Disney + Day. Marvel Studios series will arrive next November 24 with two episodes. Remember that Florence Pugh will make an appearance in this series after her MCU debut with “Black Widow.”

“Moon Knight”: Reveal the first teaser of the series You surely remember him from his recent appearance in “Eternals”. Yes, Oscar Isaac will put on the suit of “Moon knight, ”a Marvel series that will premiere on Disney + in 2022. Check out the trailer here.

“She Hulk”: Watch the first preview of the series Mark Ruffalo returns as “Hulk” with Tatiana Maslany – known for starring in “Orphan Black” – in “She Hulk.” Here are the first images of the series!

“Ms Marvel”: The first images At Disney + Day the first images of Iman Vellani were also revealed as “Ms Marvel “. What do you think?

Marvel Studios series confirmed Disney confirmed the titles of some series of Marvel studios that will arrive at the platform. The productions are as follows: “Moon Khight”

“Loki Season 2”

“She Hulk”

“Ms Marvel”

“What If …? Season 2”

“Threw out” NOVELTY

“Spider-Man: Freshman Year” (animated series) NOVELTY

“I am Groot”

“Ironheart”

“Agatha: House of Harkness”

“Marvel Zombies”! NOVELTY

“Secret Invasion”

Marvel: “Wolverine” Joins Disney + For the section Marvel studios, Disney expands with more animations, such as the classic “X-Men 97” series, which will have new episodes on Disney + until 2023.

The city of “Zootopia” has more to tell The animated metropolis returns with a series of original shorts to Disney + in 2022. The production will be based on some characters from the movie “Zootopia.”

“Cars”: The “Lightning McQueen” will have series Disney + will premiere an original series on “Lightning MCQUEEN” and “Mate” on “Cars on the road”. Its premiere will be in 2022 and Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy will return to give voice to the characters.

“Baymax”, from “6 Great Heroes”, will have its own series If you liked the fluffy white friend of “Hiro hamadaYou will love this news. Then Disney + released the first preview of “Baymax”The original series of the character. It is expected that its premiere arrives in 2022.

“The Spiderwick Chronicles” return Disney is preparing a new series based on the best seller “The Spiderwick Chronicles”. Here are the first images.

“High School Musical: The Musical, the series” is renewed with third season Yes! Disney confirmed a new season of “High School Musical: The Musical, the series”And will be released in 2022.

A new “Cinderella”? Prepare your shoes because an original film will arrive with the title “Sneakerella“, And no, it’s not a new” Cinderella “… Or is it? The film will be released next February 18, 2021 and tells the story of a young designer trying to achieve his dreams at the biggest tennis design event of the year. You’ll make it?

Will Smith is not far behind. Travel to the end of the Earth! Not only Chris Hemsworth connect with nature; Will Smith also joins National Geographic with the documentary series “Welcome to earth”, Whose premiere is scheduled for this December 8 on Disney +. Travel with Will Smith to the ends of the earth … literally.

Chris Hemsworth launches into adventure National Geographic and Chris Hemsworrth – known for his role as Marvel’s “Thor” – team up in “Limitless,” an adventure that will hit Disney + in 2022.

A live-action “Pinocchio” movie is on the way A new live-action of “Pinocchio”Is in production and is expected to its premiere arrives in 2022. The Disney movie will star Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans, voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Kay and Lorraine Bracco. “Pinocchio” is directed by Robert Zemeckis.

“Hocus Pocus 2” is very close As reported by Disney, the sequel to “Hocus Pocus” is already in production with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. The movie is expected opens in 2022.

Become a star with “Better Nate Than Ever” The original Disney movie “Better nate than ever”Will star Aria Brooks, Michelle Federer, Rueby Woods, Norbert Leo Butz, Lisa Kudrow and Joshua Bassett. “Better Nate Than Ever” tells the story of an outcast boy named “Nate” who has a dream of becoming a big Broadway musical starHowever, he does not feel capable of landing important roles. Will you be able to fulfill your dreams? It is expected that the film opens in 2022. Chase your dreams and become a star Better Nate Than Ever, Original Film, released in 2022 and starring Aria Brooks, Michelle Federer, Rueby Woods as Nate, Norbert Leo Butz, Lisa Kudrow and Joshua Bassett. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/CTtG1gPghk – Disney + Latin America (@disneyplusla)

“Chip n ‘Dale” are back! The squirrel couple are back after 30 years. Disney is making a new original movie with the name “Chip n ‘Dale: Rescue Rangers“for Disney +, what It is scheduled to premiere in 2022.

The new preview of “The Beatles: Get Back” Disney released a new preview of “The Beatles: Get BackBy Peter Jackson. The documentary series explore making the album “Let It Be” by The Beatles. It will premiere on November 25, 26 and 27.

“Rodrick” will also tell his story “Rodrick’s Rules” is a new animated adventure derived from the “Greg’s Diary” saga.

The animation of “Greg’s Diary” Disney revealed a new poster for the animated version of “Greg’s Diary,” which It will premiere on December 3.

New version of “Cheaper By the Dozen” is coming to Disney + A new movie by Cheaper By The Dozen (2003) will be available next month March 2022 on the Disney + platform. The cast of the first version consisted of Steve Martin, Hilary Duff, Bonnie Hunt, Tom Welling and Ashton Kutcher, among others.

Launch trailer for new movie of “The Ice Age” “Ice Age: Buck’s Adventures” released its first trailer. The film will premiere on the platform of Disney + the 28 of January 2022.