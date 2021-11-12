Diet for dementia: the daily food that you must incorporate to reduce the risk

Dementia, characterized by the gradual loss of cognitive functions due to different brain disorders, has progressively advanced in different countries of the world, especially affecting older adults. Within this cognitive alteration, which also includes Alzheimer disease, a healthy diet it could delay its effects and fight it, according to recent studies.

Incorporating different eating habits in order to improve health will also influence the emergence of dementia and Alzheimer disease. That is why a healthy diet It will directly affect these cognitive alterations, otherwise, maintaining a lifestyle focused on junk food and snacks would put people’s health at risk.

There is a healthy diet that will affect these diseases, therefore specialists have begun to recommend it. It is that with the MIND diet (combination of the Mediterranean diet and DASH), the delay of brain deterioration would be guaranteed. This diet includes the intake of natural, unprocessed foods and the limitation of salt.

Following in the footsteps of a healthy diet focused on MIND feeding, the dementia and the Alzheimer disease they would be left out. This intake consists of eating whole grains three times a day divided as the patient sees fit (combining previous guidelines with a nutrition professional). Consequently, the incorporation of these foods in the daily diet is vital. In addition, not only will cognitive decline be fought, but specific nutrients will also be supplied to the body.

Therefore, following these recommendations can counteract the dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, obesity, type 2 diabetes and heart disease. The healthy diet with a focus on the MIND diet will consist of incorporating whole grains, as mentioned above, but also adding vegetables, fish, lean meats and olive oil. For their part, whole wheat, brown rice, barley, corn, oats and millet, among others, will be important sources of whole grains.