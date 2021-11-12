Dembélé, first fined in the Xavi era for arriving three minutes late

Editorial Mediotiempo

The arrival of Xavi Hernandez to the Barcelona has generated a 180 degree turn in the equipment, since imposed rules and an order that had been left aside in Can Barca since the departure of Luis Enrique in 2017. One of Xavi’s maxims is to fine players who do not respect the schedules set by the coaching staff and Ousmane Dembélé would be the first ‘victim’. The money raised for this absence will be used to hold a dinner with the whole group at the end of the season.

According to ESPN, The French winger arrived at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper at 8:33 a.m., when the limit that the players have to present themselves are the 8:30 to start the training session at 10. However, it is possible that the Frenchman would have reported this delay citing force majeure.

Xavi made it clear that the renewal of Dembélé is a priority. The Frenchman arrived today at 8:33 when training started at 8:30. The first fine of the strict decalogue of the new Barça coach is going to be for him. This kid doesn’t wake up … pic.twitter.com/p7bgawzPgp – Manu Heredia (@ ManuHeredia21) November 12, 2021

Dembélé he is currently injured. This time he has been diagnosed with a elongation in the semimembranosus of the left thigh.

Xavi setting the example

According to journalists, Alex Pintanel de Gol, Xavi was the first to arrive at 7:52 a.m., while Ansu Fati was the first player to introduce yourself.

The current Barcelona coach wants his players, both healthy and injured, arrive earlier to the Ciutat Esportiva so that they have breakfast together and live together. On the other hand, Xavi also wants to take advantage of the presence of the footballers hours before to talk individually with one of them, if necessary.