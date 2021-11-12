David Benavidez considers that Canelo is avoiding him

A few days before he gets in the ring, David Benavidez, stated that possibly, the now undisputed monarch of 168 pounds, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, has been avoiding their fight, since he considers that it may be a danger for the Tapatío.

Benavidez spoke of a latent combat against Canelo, something that the fans hope will happen, but in his way of seeing things, he thinks that Tapatío was avoiding it all this time.

In 2019 when Benavidez lost the title due to a penalty, Canelo took his place as the 168-pound champion, at the time the fight was expected to happen, but things were very different.

“I don’t know, I can’t say. If it had been an easy target, they would have captured me by now. If it was such an easy fight, I’m a two-time world champion, if it was that easy to knock out, they would have done it by now, because it’s a good name on their resume. But they haven’t done it for a reason, “Benavidez said about Canelo.

But not everything is bad, since he hopes that the fight can take place on May 5 and thus try to recover his scepters.

“Two great Mexican fighters facing each other. No one is going to back down from each other, so it will definitely be a hit. “

David Benavidez gives his opinion on Munguía vs Rosado

The former monarch, David Benavidez, had time to talk about the meeting they will have, Munguía and Rosado, on the weekend, a fight that in addition to being a classic war between Mexico and Puerto Rico, both aspire to seek a world belt next year.

“But the fight [Rosado vs. Munguía] it’s going to go down to 160. It’s going to be a good fight. Meeting Gabe personally, sparring with him and seeing his power and everything he does first hand, I feel like he has a great opportunity to beat Munguía ”, he told Fighthype.

In addition, Benavidez, He pointed out that the help he gave Rosado, he could feel a great improvement in his abilities.