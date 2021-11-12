Dani Alves returns to Barcelona

The new coach of Barcelona, Xavi Hernandez, had asked the club to negotiate the return of the Brazilian Dani Alves as a player, who had volunteered after leaving the discipline of the Sao Paul Brazilian in September and now the hiring has been made official.

Thus, the 38-year-old right-back will wear the shirt of the Barça after being one of the pillars of the group that won the sextet of titles in 2009 with Pep Guardiola as a coach and Xavi Hernandez commanding the center of the field.

Alves he left the Barça discipline in the summer of 2016 to go to Juventus from Turin and later also passed through the Paris Saint–Germain before arriving in the Sao Paulo of your country. Previously, in 2008 he had signed for the Barça coming from Seville.

At the moment, the position of right back in the Barcelona group is occupied by Oscar Mingueza, Sergiño Dest and Sergi Robert.

Locker room experience

The information of his return was leaked by the Italian insider Fabrizio Romano, he himself announced that his contract will have a clause to extend the Brazilian’s stay until June 2023. The official announcement took a while due to the fact that The league he had to approve the transfer.

Alves, 38, will surely have the role of leader in the dressing room and be an ‘assistant’ of Xavi to try to capture the ideology that made Barcelona dominate world football for some years.

The legendary South American footballer arrives with a Gold Medal obtained in the Games Olympics from TokyoDespite what many might believe, it has been kept to the highest standards.

Xavi Hernandez has the goal of taking the culé team to the top and that is why it came

with a heavy hand

after his adventure in Qatar with Al-Sadd.

With information from EFE