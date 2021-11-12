Dani Alves returns to Barcelona to support Xavi’s project

Editorial Mediotiempo

Was matter of time so that the return of Daniel Alves to Barcelona it was official. After the current coach and former teammate of the Brazilian, Xavi Hernández, gave the yes for his signing, the cCatalan together got to work and signed an agreement with the 38-year-old player on Friday.

The side came back to Can Barça after six years. Alves won everything with the Catalans and decided to end his cycle in Spain in 2015, although now he returns to the team where he triumphed and could further extend his record.

The titles that Alves won with Barcelona

The side He came to the Barcelona team in the 2008-2009 season, in which won 23 titles over 8 seasons: 6 Leagues, 4 King’s Cups, 3 Champions League, 3 Club World Cups, 3 Spanish Super Cups and 4 European Super Cups.

But that’s not all, since the Brazilian holds the title of the player with the most titles in history, with a total of 46.

Transfer at zero cost

According to Fabrizio Romano, his contract will be valid until the end of the season, although you will have the opportunity to extend it one more season, until June 2023.

Since he left the culé team, Alves went through Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Sao Paulo, team that terminated Alves’ contract, as he was owed 3 million euros.

The side I was a free agent until November 12 that returns to LaLiga, six years after succeeding with who will be your new technician, Xavi Hernandez.