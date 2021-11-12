Dan Hay leaves Ubisoft after more than 10 years with the company

Dan Hay began as an executive producer on the development of Far Cry 3, having retained on multiple installments.

Dan Hay, executive producer at Ubisoft and principally responsible for the Far Cry franchise, has left the company after more than 10 years working in this position. There he has also served as a creative director on Far Cry 5, with his career starting from the third installment of the series.

Dan Hay has announced that he will pursue a new chapter in his professional lifeUbisoft“After more than 10 years at Ubisoft, Dan Hay has announced that he will pursue a new chapter in his professional life, and will leave the company on November 12 “, were the words that Ubisoft shared on the VGC site.

“Although Dan has not announced where his path will take him, we are convinced that it will offer him the new challenges and experiences that he seeks and deserves,” continued Ubisoft. According to the study, he built an incredible “multidisciplinary” team in charge of one of the most popular franchises in Ubisoft history.

Ubisoft concluded by thanking Dan Hay for all his contributions over the years, and wishing him the best for the future. Meanwhile, the team he leaves will be led by Sandra warren in Montreal, along with a veteran group of producers and directors.

Will we see Dan Hay again in the video game industry? Only he knows that for now. On the other hand, in the most recent installment of the saga, Far Cry 6, we will receive Vaas in an upcoming DLC, where we will be able to control this famous villain.

