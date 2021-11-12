Cuba gets in motion and fingers crossed with reopening

HAVANA (AP) – The artisans returned to the central streets to lay their jobs, transport between the provinces began to normalize, the Malecón in Havana returned to its leading role as a sea balcony, and thousands of people are waiting to embrace their friends again. relatives.

The movement – and especially the characteristic bustle of Cuba – gradually picks up after 20 months of pandemic and will have its stellar moment on November 15 with the flexibility of the operation of airports, the gateway to tourism that is the engine of the economy. .

As the day arrives, the activity becomes more perceptible in the capital, while a significant drop in infections and mortality caused by COVID-19 is reported, thanks, in large part, to a massive vaccination campaign with three antigens of national production -Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala-. However, some fear that the opening will bring about a regrowth.

“Thank God we have a job again,” Manuel Santos, a 58-year-old taxi driver, who waits for the announced travelers after surviving this time carrying parcels in his classic car, told The Associated Press. “Let’s see if we can get out of all this!”

So far, Cuba has registered 956,452 positive cases of the new coronavirus and 8,265 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

The vaccination campaign included the entire population from the age of two and to date more than 7.3 million people have the complete three-dose immunization schedule.

The authorities called the flexibilization process a “new normal”, a concept with which they bet on the combination of the reopening of the island -which needs the inflow of foreign currency to help it get out of the worst crisis in three decades-, and a sanitary control that includes the mandatory use of masks, chlorinated solutions for the hands and a protocol for air transport that eliminates the mandatory quarantine of visitors but requires full vaccination or a negative PCR test.

The Gross Domestic Product of Cuba fell 11% in 2020, which translated for the population into long lines, shortages, blackouts, a black market for basic goods and unemployment, which was exacerbated by a financial reorganization that eliminated the double currency and the US sanctions – such as a ban on sending remittances to the island – imposed to pressure a change in the political model.

Officially, the dollar is priced at 24 Cuban pesos, but on the street – the only place where you can get it because the government does not offer it – it reaches 70 pesos.

“There are many people who are returning to work,” reflected Liliam Paz, a 46-year-old handicraft vendor who hopes that with the mobility and reopening “joy will return to the Cuban people.”

But others are less optimistic, such as Vicente Ginard, a 70-year-old Mallorcan with permanent residence on the island who considered that Cuba was not ready for a reopening to tourism.

In recent weeks, almost all sectors began to receive the order to make social isolation measures more flexible. The children gradually began face-to-face classes, theaters and cinemas published presentations and even the famous Tropicana cabaret indicated that it will mount its shows, while stores have fewer restrictions and public agencies began to register procedures.

Restaurants were also authorized to set up tables – until now many had survived by sending food to their homes – and a ban was even lifted that prevented sitting on the Malecón to enjoy the sea and the night curfew in the capital, while interprovincial trains and buses scheduled departures.

“After two years the reunion with my mother, my neighbors, my town, my province, I am very happy,” Bárbara García, 63, born in Ciego de Ávila, told AP while waiting at the bus terminal in Havana.

Opposition groups have called for a march on November 15, but the authorities denied them permission. Instead, the government of the capital scheduled several festive events to commemorate the 502 anniversary of the founding of the city.

The expectation for the “new normal” is also great among businessmen that these years were favored by high-level tourism. The restaurant La Guarida tries to fine-tune the stopped infrastructure and manage to stock up on products, some of which are in short supply or are only available in dollars.

“We have had a pretty tough financial and emotional time. Many families from many private businesses in Cuba have been at home without work, ”Vivian Aymerich, manager of La Guarida, told AP. “I think that from the 15th there will be an improvement.”

The restaurant is an example of how the closure due to the pandemic affected the development of private initiatives in the hands of Cubans that exist on the island. It began as a small place with 12 chairs – those authorized by the government 25 years ago – and today it has 50 employees who were paralyzed, subsisting on their savings. Celebrities such as Madonna, Jack Nicholson, Robert De Niro, Rihanna, Queen Sofia of Spain, Javier Bardem and Pedro Almodóvar, among others, passed through there.

The island received 4.2 million tourists in 2019 that generated income of about 3,000 million dollars. In 2020 they reached one million in the first quarter alone, before the pandemic broke out. This year, from January to September, only 280,000 travelers arrived, mostly Russians who concentrated in relatively isolated tourist areas such as the keys, some Canadians and Cubans living abroad who came to visit their families.

The authorities estimated that after the opening about 100,000 more visitors will arrive.

————-

Andrea Rodríguez is on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ARodriguezAP