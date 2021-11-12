Criticism: ‘Red Alert’ (Netflix), with Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot – Juan Manuel González – Libertad Digital

Red alert, the little original Spanish title for Red Notice, refers to Interpol’s notification to all police services for the most wanted offenders. Rawson Marshall Thurber’s film presented as an exclusive to Netflix It is typical and topical at best, like its title, but in itself there is also a will to escape: films like this one, dependent 100% on the brilliance and good work of their stars (no, be careful, on their interpretations: there are none here) often premiered on our billboards until branding established its definitive dominance in Hollywood dispatches, definitively ending one more commercial sense, let’s put it that way, human.

The three fugitives are Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal gadot, the latter appearing and disappearing from the film as if the first two were the Coyote and she the Road Runner. The McGuffin of the film – and that is what the second of them explicitly calls it – are the three Cleopatra eggs that an Egyptian family has put to the highest bidder. The argument, in reality, does not matter, it is only an excuse to move the action from one place to another the faster the better. The nostalgia for a less calculating and shameless type of action cinema is served by Thurber, director and screenwriter who, anyway (and here is the worth of the film) once again demonstrates his limitations in both facets.

Fortunately, Red alert it passes from everything, even nostalgia, although it is itself a film absolutely happy to live in its own sea of ​​clichés. Quite self-conscious, but without being a stark parody, all the muscle of the work resides in the three stars that here seem to take a fun break from the corporate cinema in which they move and simply cultivate their own public image: Johnson, an unstoppable locomotive; Reynolds, a loudmouth mountebank; Gadot an indecipherable and unreachable Amazon. There is really no chemistry between them, although it is not necessary either. Despite all of the above (and fortunately, given the circumstances) if something is not the film written and directed by Thurber, it is an attempt to recall classic cinema or invoice something with an “indie” or elegant aroma, like Soderbergh with his Ocean’s eleven.

If this happens it is because the director and screenwriter Rawson Marshall Thurber lacks the luster of the best craftsmen. For example, in a $ 160 million movie located in almost a dozen worldwide locations (including Valencia, Spain) the unreal green screen is used and abused to position actors on sets and action scenes. This digital artifice reduces the charm and visual credibility of the film (although it would be necessary to ask the new generations if this already matters to someone) and certifies that comparing the director of The skyscraper, also with Dwayne Johnson, with some of the artisans who directed films like Red alert during the eighties or nineties (call it Ivan Reitman, James Cameron, Michael Bay or even, why not, Steven Spielberg) it directly causes the blush. It is also true that we are facing that type of film in which everything does not matter, even this, and its eventual roughness does not remove all the enjoyment of the film, and in fact sometimes it even adds up.

Red alert is the typical action comedy you like to watch, with musician Steve Jablonsky (Transformers) sometimes imitating the mythical Henry Mancini and sometimes himself; with saturated colors that appeal to the eye and that already speak of its deliberate lightness as a fast consumer product, a concept that is glad to see that it also serves Netflix in its cinematographic meaning. Also with some gags, like the one that forces Dwayne Johnson to put on a mask of Eyes Wide Shut that barely covers a quarter of his face to go unnoticed, which announce a certain intelligence. There is something in how the little information that the film needs to advance is managed that effectively captures the viewer of blockbusters, which by the way, and it is not worth taking a step back, we are all. Not entirely successful but enjoyable, and certainly entertaining.