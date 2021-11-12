Cristiano Ronaldo to Barcelona? If there is a moment, it is now: Toni Freixa

The current crisis in which the Barcelona It has caused all kinds of comments by the faithful followers of the club, but this time there was one that drew attention, especially that it came from the former candidate for the club’s presidency, Toni Freixa, who suggested hiring Cristiano Ronaldo to the Catalan club.











Freixa He was a guest on the La Portería program, broadcast on betevé, and there was questioned about a possible arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo to the Barça, giving an almost unexpected answer: “If there is a time to do this madness it is now …”, threw the former candidate, who lost to the position a few months ago with Joan Lcontributionto.

Toni Freixa considered that there is factors that could favor to give the handover of CR7 to the Barcelona, how is the Manchester United instability on the Premier League and that the Catalan club goes through a sports crisis.

Support Xavi Hernández

The former candidate for the presidency of the Barcelona considered that the club was right to lead Xavi as a coach since he will impose a style of play: “Play well. Create a group dynamic. Within this dynamic, the rules come alone. I don’t think there is going to be a war between coach and player“he said for Esport3.