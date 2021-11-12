Cowboys lose Randy Gregory “multiple weeks” to calf injury

The defensive lineman’s loss joins that of star DeMarcus Lawrence, who has been out of circulation for Dallas since breaking his foot.

FRISCO – The Dallas cowboys they’ll be without the defensive end Randy gregory for “multiple weeks” after he suffered a calf injury in practice Wednesday, according to the head coach Mike mccarthy.

It is possible that Gregory landed on injured reserve, a move that would cost him at least the next three games. For now, the Cowboys they plan to replace Gregory with the players currently on the roster, and not seeking help from free agency.

Randy Gregory’s injury occurred in the one-on-one period of Wednesday practice. AP Photo

The timing of the injury is inopportune, with the Cowboys getting ready to face Matt ryan and the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday, followed by a date against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas city chiefs and a commitment to Derek Carr and Las vegas raiders.

Gregory is tied with Micah Parsons for the team sack lead, with five, and also leads the team with 20 quarterback rushes. Additionally, he has forced two fumbles and recovered one, emerging as one of the key players for the defense after suspensions tainted the early part of his career.

“I think he was probably one of our best players. You can make the argument that he was clearly one of the best on defense.” McCarthy. “Yes, very disruptive. Our team and our defensive players fed on his activity, and yes, I definitely feel bad for him. He was having a great year. But, he is back here this morning and he will attack his rehab like he has attacked everything. the rest”.

The Cowboys they have not counted on DeMarcus Lawrence since the season opener after breaking his foot in training. He is probably a few weeks away from returning. The rest of the full-time defensive line has posted a combined 4.5 sacks this season. Nevertheless, Parsons, a rookie linebacker who also has five sacks, has been used to push from shore on occasion.

Dallas I could try to use more to Parsons by the shore on Sunday against Atlantahowever, there are only five linebackers on the 53-man roster.

“The game begins at noon on Sunday,” he offered McCarthy, when he said if we could see more times to Parsons starting from the defensive end position.

The Cowboys count on Tarell Basham, Dorance Armstrong, Chauncey Golston and Azur kamara in the staff of 53 men, with Bradlee Anae, who was on the active squad at the start of the season, and Breeland Speaks in the practice squad.

“Now, I’m focused on the players that are here,” he said. McCarthy. “We made some adjustments once the news broke in practice yesterday. So we feel good about our plan and we will continue on this course.”

McCarthy said the injury occurred during one-on-one exercises. Gregory is the third player of the Cowboys in suffering a calf injury in the campaign. The wide receiver Michael Gallup he has missed all seven games with a calf problem, but will reappear this week. The quarterback Dak prescott he missed an encounter – two weeks, including the rest day – with a hitch.

McCarthy said the injury of Gregory is similar to that suffered by Prescott.

“There is no pattern between multiple players, because you always see how and where it happened,” he said. McCarthy.



