Couples of actors who always work together in movies or series | Famous

Seth Rogen and James Franco
Seth rogen and James franco They used to have a professional and friendly relationship that began in 1999 with the series ‘Freaks and Geeks’. Years later, they became a frequent comedy couple on such films as ‘Pineapple Express’, ‘The Interview’ and ‘This is the End’.
However, in May 2021, Seth Rogen stated that he had no plans to work with James Franco in the near future following allegations against the actor for sexual misconduct.
Robert De Niro and James Franco under the microscope after being accused of sexual abuse
Adam Sandler: Drew Barrimore, Ron Schneider and Kevin James
Adam sanlder acted alongside Drew Barrimore in the romantic comedies’ The Wedding Singer ‘, ’50 First Dates’ and’ Blended ‘.
There was also a time when Sandler and Rob schneider they participated in the films that the other starred in or shared the main roles, adding 14 projects together.
Adam Sandler has also paired with the actor Kevin James, with whom he has filmed ‘Grown Ups’, ‘I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry’, Pixels, ‘Hubie Halloween’, among others.
Matt Damon and Ben affleck They are friends of the youth and were the youngest duo to win the Oscar for best screenplay for the film ‘Good Will Hunting’ in 1998.
Before the Oscar, the friends participated in ‘School Ties’ and ‘Glory Daze’. They later shared the screen on ‘Chasing Amy’, ‘Dogma’, ‘Jersey Girl’, ‘The Third Wheel’ and recently ‘The Last Duel’.
JLo and Ben Affleck are caught kiss by kiss when saying goodbye at the airport
Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter
Johnny depp and Helena Bonham Carter were the preferred actors of Tim Burton for six films: ‘Alice Through the Looking Glass’, ‘Alice in Wonderland’, ‘Dark Shadows’, ‘Sweeney Todd’, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and they did the voices in ‘Corpse Bride’.
Depp and Bonham Carter also agreed on ‘The Lone Ranger’, which was not directed by Tim Burton.
Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans
The relationship between Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans It goes beyond the Marvel movies, as they maintain a solid friendship.
In addition to appearing together in six films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they worked on ‘The Perfect Score’, ‘The Nanny Diaries’ and ‘Ghosted’.
Tom Hardy and Cilian Murphy
Tom hardy and Cilian Murphy They shared the screen in ‘Dunkirk’, ‘Batman: The Dark Knight Rises’ and ‘Inception’ by Christopher Nolan. Additionally, the actors starred in the Netflix series ‘Peaky Blinders’ together.
Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara
Joaquin phoenix and Rooney mara They are one of Hollywood’s enviable couples and met while filming ‘Her’ in 2013.
In addition, the actors repeated lead roles together in ‘Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot’ and ‘Mary Magdelene’.
Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling
The couple of Emma Stone and Ryan gosling received compliments for ‘La La Land’; However, they were also together in ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love’, ‘My Favorite Shapes’ and ‘Gangster Squad’.
Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson
Ben stiller and Owen wilson They are one of the most recurring duo in Hollywood, having worked together 12 times.
The trilogy of ‘Night at the Museum’, ‘Zoolander’, ‘Meet the Fockers’ or ‘Starsky & Hutch’ are some of the films they have starred in.
Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper
Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper they were also the case of being the director’s fetish actors David O. Russell, so they shared the screen in ‘Silver Linings Playbook’, ‘American Hustle’ and ‘Joy’. They also worked together on the 2014 movie ‘Serena’, which is not by the same director.
Tina fey and Amy phoeler they are known to have hosted the Golden Globes four times in the last decade; however, they have a friendship history of almost 30 years.
The comedy actresses met in improv classes in 1993 and have since become inseparable working together on every project they get a chance.
‘Mean Girls’, ‘Sisters’, ‘Baby Mama’ and ‘Wine Country’ are the films in which they have appeared together. They were also partners on the ‘Saturday Night Live’ program for seven years.