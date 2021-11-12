Controversy! Mila and Ashton confess that they bathe their children only when they already smell bad

Much controversy generated the controversial statements of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, who spoke of their habits of hygiene and cleanliness of their children for which they have received several criticisms.

It was during the Armchair Expert podcast that hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman had a discussion about not washing your body with soap: “You shouldn’t get rid of all the natural oil from your skin with one bar of soap every day. crazy”.

Related Photography27 photos of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis that show that love is a thousand times better than fame and money

In this regard, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher agree with that idea and assured that they do not bathe every day. The actress confessed that she does not wash her entire body but rather specific areas: “I don’t wash my body with soap every day but I wash breasts, holes and soles.” For his part, the protagonist of “Butterfly Effect” assured to agree with his wife and indicated that he washes only the essentials: “I wash my armpits and crotch every day, and nothing else.”

Monica Padman was very surprised by the confessions of her guests and assured that she could not believe that she was the only one there who did wash her entire body, every day: «I cannot believe that I am in the minority here to wash my whole body in the shower Who taught you not to wash? ».

Mila Kunis assured that this habit of hygiene comes from her childhood and is due to the circumstances she lived through, because due to the lack of water she learned not to bathe every day: «I didn’t have hot water when I was a child, so anyway I didn’t I showered a lot.

The ‘That 70’s show actress also indicated this way of grooming herself has been carried out with her sons Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4: “When I had children. Nor did he wash them every day. It was not the mother who bathed my newborns.

Jokingly, Dax Shepard noted that he and his wife Kristen Bell only bathed their own newborn daughters as part of a nightly routine: “We could care less about their cleanliness. We haven’t washed them since. It’s been like six years. “

Mila Kunis agreed not to bathe the children: “That’s how we feel about our children. We thought, ‘Ugh, something smells.'” For his part, Ashton Kutcher followed the joke and assured that they only clean their little ones when they they look dirty: “Here’s the thing, if you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, it doesn’t make sense.”