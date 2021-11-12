Conte bans mayonnaise and ketchup at Tottenham

The new coach of the Tottenham, Antonio Conte, has implemented restrictions on the food issue and ordered a rigorous diet within the workforce london to avoid and combat overweight that they may have some football players.

The main prohibition issued by the Italian strategist was the consumption of the sauce ketchup and the Mayonnaise.

These types of conditions are so that the players can present their best physical condition and thus be able to compete in the best way in the Premier League and any other tournament in which the team participates.

According to the sports medium ‘The Athletic’, Antonio Conte to get to Tottenham Hotspur noticed that several of the players had overweight and that was not to his liking, so from that moment he chose to implement a nutritional regimen strict, in which in addition to the ketchup and Mayonnaise, it is also prohibited: Pizza, sodas, condiments, among others.

As long as he remains in front of the Spurs, the team will have meal times, which also implies doing them all together at noon, leaving out all that food that is classified as heavy or strong.

Antonio Conte will seek to put the Tottenham at the top of the table Premier League and be fighting European positions.

Currently the londoners they are located in the ninth position of the general table in the local championship, with a record of five victories, one draw and five defeats.

