Coinbase co-founder bets on NFTs and believes they could outperform the cryptocurrency market

Coinbase co-founder Brian Armstrong has argued that the market for NFTs, non-fungible ‘tokens’, could rival that of cryptocurrencies or even surpass that business, which for now is the priority of his platform.

“We are very excited about NFTs, this is going to be a very big area for the crypto market in the future, and it already is now,” Armstrong said in a teleconference on Tuesday. “It could be just as big or even bigger,” he added, in statements collected by Bloomberg.

During the conference call, the company specializing in cryptocurrency trading discussed plans to add new services, including a platform for NFT trading, where users could exchange pieces of digital art and other items. The opening is scheduled for the next few months.

The idea of ​​Coinbase’s specialized space for buying and selling non-fungible ‘tokens’ is to offer a platform that allows users to acquire and store their possessions. In addition, they want it to be more like a social media experience like Instagram, than that of traditional commerce platforms like eBay.