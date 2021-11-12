CNDH issues a recommendation to the IMSS for inadequate medical care – unomásuno.com.mx

The National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) directed Recommendation 70/2021 to the general director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), Zoé Alejandro Robledo Aburto, for the inadequate medical attention that a person received in the Family Medicine Unit number 22 (UMF-22) and in the General Hospital of Family Medicine Zone number 2 (HGZ-MF2), in the state of Guanajuato and who finally lost his life.

The 50-year-old victim went on December 1, 2018 to the Family Medicine Unit, located in the municipality of Abasolo, because he felt fatigued. After being reviewed, health personnel established that he was undergoing an infectious process and prescribed medications to control fever and pain, but omitted to investigate the origin of this condition and only told him that he should wait to be treated by his family doctor, since it was Saturday.

Two days later, the patient returned to UMF 22, from where he was referred to the General Hospital of Family Medicine Zone number 2, in Irapuato, without any questioning or physical examination being performed, so they were not aware suffering from Hyperosmolar Hypoglycemic Syndrome.

I like this: I like it Charging…

Related