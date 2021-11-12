Chris Pratt Reflects On The Insanity Of Shooting During The Pandemic

The actor Chris Pratt has explained his complicated experience in the filming of the movie Jurassic World: Dominion (2022).

Chris pratt is in a great moment of his film career as he will soon release The war of tomorrow (2021) and just rolled Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) and Jurassic World: Dominion (2022). It will also return to Marvel studios on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 where he will say goodbye to his character Star Lord / Peter Quill.

Now he has wanted to explain how the filming of the film has been Jurassic World: Dominion during the pandemic:

“We shot a full movie at the height of this bloody pandemic”. Chris Pratt wrote. “We started in February 2020. It was actually crazy. And the movie is amazing. Thanks to Colin Trevorrow, our fearless leader. Here I am with Omar Sy and I take a short break to take some direction or maybe talk about something that knows that everything is blurry«.

When production on the film finally resumed, the entire cast and crew had to stay at a hotel in the UK to maintain the quarantine and finish the film.

“It is unlike any experience I have had and probably will have.” Director Colin Trevorrow said in another interview. “I lived with my cast for four months while we were making this movie and we got to know each other very, very well. We were able to dig into the movie and work on each of these characters in a way that I never would have. I had the opportunity to do it. That kind of constant immersion is not really the way movies are made, where people live in separate places and you see them on set.

«It is a film very rich in emotions and themes. He has many things on his mind, because we all did it. Trevorrow continued. “And I think that performers like Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard or Sam Neill understand each of these characters better than we do because each of these actors has brought them to life for so long that they are the ultimate authority on their own character. In a very similar way to how I did it on Safety Not Guaranteed. I really gave all the actors the opportunity to write a little bit, to dig deep and find the truth in each of these people. And the product of that is something I could never have done alone. It is very special.

Jurassic World: Dominion It will be released in theaters on June 10, 2022. The cast include Bryce dallas howard as Claire Dearing, Chris pratt as Owen Grady, Jeff goldblum like Ian Malcolm, Sam neill as Alan Grant, Jake johnson as Lowery Cruthers and Laura dern as Ellie Sattler.

Image courtesy of cordonpress.com