Chris Hemsworth blew up Thor’s suits with his muscles

The couple formed by Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky has shown on numerous occasions that it is probably the duo of actors fitter for the big screen. They have shared their training sessions, eating guidelines and recovery phase while showing good results with examples. However, this passion for physical activity was about to cause an unexpected postponement in the filming of the first installment of Thor because the Australian had become too muscular.

The situation has been revealed in the recently published book on how the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The authors Tara Bennett and Paul Terry They explain that when in 2011 the filming of Thor’s first solo film was going to begin, those responsible for the costumes realized that there was a problem because the ‘uniform’ did not fit because of his muscles.

The costume team had measured Chris Hemsworth during pre-production and they designed the respective models for when it was filming. It was when the Australian showed up in the study with all his physical improvement that the problem arose: there was no room. He had increased his figure with training and the clothes were too small. In fact, by testing the garments, some even burst when not supporting the tension due to the size of the muscles.

According to the authors of the book, there were moments of panic because with the filming started, the tailors did not believe that they would have Thor clothes ready for the giant Hemsworth in time. Only with a lot of effort from the wardrobe team was it possible that the clothes were available for the first day of shooting.

It may come as a surprise at the sight of Chris Hemsworth’s current biceps, but Chris Hemsworth’s transformation has been total since 2012. Interestingly, the book also reveals that those responsible for the film thought before filming that the actor lacked some muscle mass to fill the ‘costumes’. Before Thor, Chris Hemsworth was not a mountain of muscle. So when the unexpected giant arrived at the studio they realized that not only had they been wrong but that he was greater than they could have dreamed of.

