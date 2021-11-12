Checo Pérez will start the Sprint Qualy fourth for the Brazilian GP

Checo Pérez, at the right time, tightened the Honda engine to stay in the fight against Mercedes

The Mexican pilot Czech Pérez will start from the fourth position the sprint classification for the Brazilian Grand Prix, nineteenth date on the calendar and in which he will seek to improve his starting position for Sunday.

Czech Pérez he fulfilled the forecasts by staying in the direct fight with Mercedes and his partner Max verstappen, despite the first two irregular batches.

Checo Pérez will start fourth for Saturday’s Sprint Qualy, which will place the cars for the start of Sunday’s GP. Getty

In the first classification the tapatío had a third place in his first opportunity.

Czech Pérez he did not manage to improve his times and was dropping positions to ninth place. In his last outing he managed to improve to fourth place with 1: 09.172. The first site was Lewis Hamilton.

The man from Guadalajara did not get off to a good start in Q2 and failed to reach the top three positions, so with five minutes to go he moved to eighth place.

Despite taking risks, the Mexican lightweight advance to sixth place and thus stop taking risks against his closest pursuers.

The third and final round the Mexican managed to fight the leaders and at the end of the session he managed to place himself in fourth place, fighting directly at the start with Valtteri Bottas.

Czech Pérez He posted a time of 1: 08.433, while Lewis Hamilton finished in first place with a 1: 07.934. While the second position went to Max Verstappen.

This is the best starting position for the Guadalajara in terms of Sprint Qualy.