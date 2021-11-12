Checo Pérez finished third in the first free practice in Brazil

Checo Pérez was four tenths behind Hamilton, who was the fastest of the morning at Interlagos

The Mexican Checo Pérez (Red Bull), marked the third time of a session that ran without major incidents, with overcast skies; and concluded with 17 degrees centigrade ambient and 33 on the asphalt. Much has been speculated about the climate in Brazil.

English Lewis hamilton -who will lose five places on the grid for changing the combustion chamber of his Mercedes engine- was the fastest this Friday in the first free practice of the Brazilian Grand Prix (which this year is named after its headquarters, Sao Paulo ), the nineteenth of the World Cup Formula 1, which takes place in the São Paulo circuit of Interlagos.



On his best lap, Hamilton covered the 4,309 meters of the track with a soft compound tire. Autodromo José Carlos Pace in one minute, nine seconds and 50 thousandths, 367 less than the Dutch Max verstappen (Red Bull); World Cup leader, 19 points ahead of the seven-time English world champion.

Czech Pérez, meanwhile, was .443 tenths of a second behind Hamilton. Red Bull fought hard to take an important result (even 1-2) on the Paolista date. Valtteri Bottas, with the other MercedesHe was half a second behind his partner.

This weekend in Brazil, F1 will celebrate the third date with sprint qualification. This means that this Friday the drivers will go out to qualify to take the starting box for the Saturday mini-race, which defines the grid for the Grand Prix. Hamilton’s penalty will take effect on Sunday; In other words, if he wins the sprint qualy, he would start the Grand Prix five places behind.

Brazil receives the 19th date of the F1 world championship, the same that leads in the drivers’ championship Max verstappen. Hamilton is 19 units from Max. Red bull arrive at Carlos Pace Circuit in Interlagos, as favorites and a Mercedes unit in the fight for the constructors’ crown.

After Brazil there will be three races left. However, there is concern in the middle about the situation of the circuit of Jeddah on Saudi ArabiaIt is not finished yet and the appointment is for December 5.

Information from EFE was used in this report.