Celia Lora and Ignacia Michelson get into the bathtub and raise the temperature in nets (Photo)

The model Celia Lora, who in recent years has been in the spotlight, leaving in the past to be the ‘daughter of Alex Lora’, has once again spoiled her millions of followers on social networks with her most recent photo.

It is not a secret that Lora’s personality is outgoing, something that many of her fans like, so she has decided to upload a photo in which she poses in a daring swimsuit and shows off her charms.

Read also: MLS: Carlos Vela continues to decline in value; Julián Araujo and Efraín Álvarez are on the rise

Of course, his followers did not hesitate to leave their like in the publication and in a matter of hour he managed to obtain about 160 thousand likes and more than 700 comments; However, hours later, she uploaded another photo with her friend Ignacia Michelson, Member of Acapulco Shore.

Read also:KRC Genk: Gerardo Arteaga is followed by La Liga and Premier League teams

Both have made a great friendship, something that can be seen on networks. The two have similar personalities, so they decided to surprise their fans and get in the bathtub and set the networks on fire.

Read also: Pumas would be interested in Agustín Fontana, forward of River Plate