Celebrity Couples Who Had A Marriage Crisis And Overcome It | Famous

Justin Bieber and Hailey baldwin They have been married for 3 years, but Hailey said they went through a crisis within a few months of stepping on the altar.

According to the model in the podcast ‘In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith’, the first year of marriage was particularly difficult because Justin had a period of depression that almost caused their separation.

Rumors of marriage crisis arise between Justin and Hailey Bieber over the alleged dispute to become parents

“I know for sure that I have loved this person for a long time and now would not be the time to give him up. I just wouldn’t do that to him. Imagine abandoning someone in the middle of possibly the worst time of their life. I’m not that kind of person, so I was going to hold on no matter what the outcome was. It was very difficult”.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

Difficulties in the marriage of Will Smith and Jada pinkett They are not a secret, as they addressed the subject in the program hosted by Jada. The couple confessed that they separated indefinitely in 2018, at which time Jada had a relationship with the rapper August alsina.

Although there was talk of an infidelity on the part of Jada, the couple were separated and later confessed to having an open relationship. In this way, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett went on together with the agreement to experiment outside of their relationship.

Will Smith talks about the show where he talks about his open relationship with his wife

Terry Crews and Rebecca King-Crews

In 2016, Terry crews He confessed on social media that he had an addiction to pornography that made him go through difficult times in his marriage.

The couple’s problems were made public and Rebecca King-Crews He recounted in his audiobook ‘Stronger Together: How Fame, Failure and Faith Transformed Our Lives’ how they grew apart for long periods. It even narrates some of the fights they had over the years.

Terry Crews and Rebecca overcame the crisis and now say they are “closer than ever”, even though their marriage was about to end.

In 2014, rumors spread about an infidelity by Jay Z to Beyoncé. The couple never publicly confessed to it at the time, but expressed their feelings years later through their music.

On Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ album, the singer spoke about the crisis she had with her husband and hinted at infidelity with a woman she called Becky in one of her lyrics, but her true identity has not been revealed until moment.

Jay-Z also addressed the issue on his album ‘4:44’ confirming infidelity in one of his songs. The rapper confessed to it publicly in a New York Times interview in 2017.

The singer confessed that they went to couples therapy, individual and that their music helped them overcome the crisis by doing catharsis. They are now the parents of 3 children and often appear together at public events.

“We can’t normalize this pain”: Omar and Algeria share Beyoncé and Lebron James’ messages against racism

Benny Ibarra and Celina del Villar

The former Timbiriche and his wife were involved in a public controversy after an infidelity by the singer in 2018. Benny Ibarra He confessed it and said that they were temporarily separated.

Both faced the internal and media problems of their relationship to stay together after almost 20 years of marriage.

Pink Carey and Carey Hart they have been married for 15 years with two daughters; however, they went through a crisis after three years of marriage.

The couple separated for almost a year, but they went to couples therapy and, two years later, they had their first daughter.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

During 2020, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom They were in the public eye because they were expecting their first daughter, who was born in August of that year. Currently, the couple are happily home and consolidated as a family, but the singer confessed that they had a break in 2017.

Katy Perry recounted in an interview on the SiriusXM CBC program that she went through a period of depression after the breakup, but they returned a year later.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady

The model and the football player appear to be the perfect and enviable celebrity couple; Nevertheless, Tom brady He confessed on Instagram that not their entire relationship has been a fairy tale.

“Our journey has not been easy, but the obstacles we have overcome have made our union stronger and our love deeper,” Brady wrote on Instagram.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban they got married in June 2006 after a year of dating; However, the country music performer was known for his troublesome behavior.