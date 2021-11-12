Celebrities who have proudly displayed their cellulite | Lifestyle

Ana Carolina

They joined the ‘Body Positive’ movement to fight against unattainable standards of female beauty on the internet.

Thanks to movement Body Positive, which revolves around replicating positive ideas, comments and images about the body, thus erasing the demanding beauty standards that the entertainment and advertising industry have replicated over decades, hundreds of people around the world have found peace of mind , making passes with his weight, figure, skin tone, hair type, etc.

Diversity is undoubtedly what makes the human species beautiful and special, which is why this movement has inspired more than one person to break their own stigmas and celebrate the naturalness of their bodies; famous like Camila Cabello, María Levy or Eiza González, have joined this culture of applauding what was previously considered a “defect” and empowering themselves with it with pride.

eiza Gonzalez

In April of this year, Eiza González opened up in an interview with SHAPE magazine about her feelings about a couple of images in which she went viral, after a photographer captured her cellulite wearing a bikini.

“Four years ago, I went on a trip with my boyfriend at the time and they photographed me paparazzi on the beach. You could see cellulite on my leg in the photos, and I was so embarrassed. Now I feel so sexy when I look at my cellulite or my butt, which is big, with little dimples, ”she pointed out,“ I feel so sexy just with one movement, or when I sit and my legs create that little bit of fat on the side. from my hips. I really like it. I feel like a woman, I can move my body and it makes me feel really empowered, something I would never have felt in my twenties. ”

Mary Levy

María Levy lets herself be seen naturally and proudly shows off her ‘imperfections’; your cellulite and stretch marks

At the beginning of 2021, Mariana Levy’s daughter, María, began promoting a personal campaign on her social networks in which she invited her followers to show their “imperfections”; likewise, the model was recorded repeatedly, explaining step by step how “the best photo for Instagram” is achieved, in order to point out that nothing seen on this social network is one hundred percent real .

“I share with you this photo that when I first saw I felt horrible from cellulite that was in my leg and that is why I preferred not to raise it, “he says,” Today I woke up, and before getting out of bed, I saw my little legs. And I saw the cellulite that I had. Very recently a super destructive and hurtful internal monologue would have started towards me; but today I smiled and thought, ‘what beautiful skin’ and I hugged myself and I felt sooo nice. ”

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello goes viral for sharing her love for her curves, cellulite and stretch marks

In July 2021, Camila Cabello posted a video on TikTok where she talked about a couple of photos released by paparazzi in which she was seen with noticeable weight gain while wearing a crop top and running through the park.

In the video, the singer and actress responded to the attacks she received on social networks for her overweight: “I’m not putting my belly in, because I was running and existing as a normal person who does not put it (belly) all the time.”

Chiquis Rivera placeholder image

In May 2021, Chiquis Rivera was seen before the public showing a thong with which she “shook” her cellulite; The singer made this publication not only to promote her new ‘anti-cellulite’ cream from her Be Flawless Skin line, but also to show her fans that there is nothing wrong with having this “fat” on the bottom and legs.

“Like many women, I suffer with cellulite on my legs, as well as on my buttocks… that is why it was very important for me to formulate a product that not only helps me, but also other women who share this ‘dilemma’. Especially in these hot days, when we all want to walk with little clothes or in a bikini ”, wrote the daughter of the late Jenni Rivera.

Hilary Duff

In August 2017, Hilary Duff responded forcefully to tabloid magazines that broadcast images of her while enjoying a vacation with her children and she was seen with a bit of cellulite.

In the publication, the then 30-year-old actress crossed out the media for shaming people for their natural bodies: “Since magazines love to share ‘celebrity flaws,’ well here you are. He has given the best gift of my life, my son Luca, 5 years ago “.