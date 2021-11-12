Celaya Stadium, vetoed with 2 games and fine for violence vs Dorados

The Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF), announced the resolution that will be taken after the accident that occurred on November 2, during the Matchday 15 of the Expansion League MX, while the game was played between Celaya and Dorados de Sinaloa at the Miguel Alemán Stadium.

Two fans of the home team entered the field after the Golden will tie the game at minute 96, with the intention of attacking the Sinaloan goalkeeper Luis Fernando López Payán, after he made a gesture directed at the hobby cashier.

The resolution issued this November 11, 2021, proposes “Two Parties of Stadium Veto” and one economic sanction, along with a warning by the FMF in which it is emphasized that in case of recidivism, the penalty will be more rigorous.

“Club Celaya is sanctioned, with Two Stadium Veto Matches plus an economic sanction, which it must comply with in the next matches that it acts as local, for having transgressed the provisions of article 56 of the Sanctions Regulation of the FMF, in force for the 2021-2022 season.

“Club Celaya is warned about its conduct future, since in the event that this type of action is committed again, the Disciplinary Commission may impose more severe sanctions against it. “

When the events took place, the MX Expansion League had issued a statement in which they condemned the attitude of the amateurs. Later the league would announce that at the request of the executive president of Liga MX Mikel Arriola, the Disciplinary Commission would be in charge of taking the pertinent measures to punish the act.

“About what happened in the Miguel Aleman Stadium, the # LigaBBVAExpansiónMX condemns any act of violence, on and off the court. Soccer is a passionate and recreational sport. Let us not overflow the passion in wrong actions “.

