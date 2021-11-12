Cate Blanchett and Ben Stiller to work together on spy movie – Spoiler Time

British series The Champions, or also known in Spanish as The Invincibles of Nemesis, will return to the screen through a new adaptation for the big screen that will have Cate blanchett and Ben stiller as protagonists (via).

Sharon MacReady, Craig stirling and Richard Barrett were the names of the three secret agents who work for the central intelligence Nemesis, associated with UN based in Geneva, and whose purpose was to guarantee order and world peace. After a plane crash over the Himalayas, they meet a monk who helps them and gives them super powers to survive the most dangerous missions of their lives.