Cate Blanchett and Ben Stiller to work together on spy movie – Spoiler Time

British series The Champions, or also known in Spanish as The Invincibles of Nemesis, will return to the screen through a new adaptation for the big screen that will have Cate blanchett and Ben stiller as protagonists (via).
Sharon MacReady, Craig stirling and Richard Barrett were the names of the three secret agents who work for the central intelligence Nemesis, associated with UN based in Geneva, and whose purpose was to guarantee order and world peace. After a plane crash over the Himalayas, they meet a monk who helps them and gives them super powers to survive the most dangerous missions of their lives.
Stiller will be in charge of directing this project, in addition to producing it through the company Red Hour Productions. While Blanchett will also produce it together with Dirty Films. New Republic Pictures will also be part of this original production of ITV Studios America. In a press release, picked up by the US media, both actors spoke about the pleasure of working with each other.
As a curious fact, in 2007 It was thought to make an adaptation that would be carried out by the study of United Artists, when Tom cruise I was in front of it, for which he hired Guillermo del Toro for its realization, but the project did not prosper.