Carmen Salinas without improvement, reveals her godson. They will look for a neurologist

Carmen Salinas is still in a coma and without presenting any improvement in health after having been hospitalized for a stroke, so the opinion of a neurologist, revealed the godson and friend of the actress and producer, Jorge Nieto, in an interview with Azucena Uresti for his radio show on Grupo Fórmula.

“A few minutes ago the medical report of the first actress was given: there is no change, there is no advance or a setback. A third opinion is awaited from a neurologist who will come from 8 at night“, he expressed.

“She is still on the artificial respirator. He has had some … they are not complications, he has had minimal favorable advances, very minimal, for example: moving a lip. It is something minimal, but very hopeful“he added.

Likewise, Nieto confirmed that he is in intensive care, “the family are the only ones authorized. You are not being given any pain medication; Since her son died, she has suffered from pressure, she is hypertensive. Not being medicated as has been speculated “.

“He has not passed away. She is still here, she is struggling with this very serious situation, however, there has been no improvement. The last reports are between 12 noon and 7 at night. So far we continue the same with this coma that the body reacted naturally, “he said.

Jorge ruled out that she was going to undergo surgery: “It is important that his vital signs and organs are working very well, his breathing is at 92. (…) His oxygenation and heart rate are normal.”

He also said that hypertension is the one that is handled as responsible for the state of the famous: “It is not the fault of work, because the version of overwork was also handled; she had her work scheduled very well, even yesterday she came from a call to work“.

“She is very disciplined in that sense of being an hour before, made up, combed by herself and she decided to clean herself when unfortunately she got this stroke, which is attributed to hypertension.”

Lastly, he said that Another medical report will be given around midnight or tomorrow at 12 noon: “They are getting spaced by these evolutions that are minimal but very hopeful.”

