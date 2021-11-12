Carmen Salinas remains in intensive care; they wait for a cerebrovascular specialist

The family of the Carmen Salinas placeholder image reported that a cerebrovascular specialist to analyze the condition of the actress, who suffered a stroke early Thursday morning.

Gustavo Briones, nephew of the also former federal deputy, informed the media that his aunt remains in intensive care in a coma, so the family does not have access to her.

They announced that this Friday morning they will be informed again about his state of health.

The diagnosis they give us is a stroke, she is in a natural coma, she does not have medications, so they have a respirator to breathe (…) She is stable by herself, her signs are fine, the diagnosis they give us is serious for stable ” , detailed this Thursday afternoon in an interview with Joaquín López-Dóriga for Grupo Fórmula.

The nephew of Carmen Salinas placeholder image He explained that the actress was at home at the time of her fainting, being immediately transferred to a hospital.

“It was something sudden. Yesterday (Wednesday) in the afternoon we were recording a series that she does, ending the series we went to rest. He saw his novel and then I told him that I was leaving my house, it was about 9:00 pm and I left it there, ”he argued.

“The girls said that she was in the bedroom, they went up to see her and they found her faded. We immediately brought her to the hospital, “he said.

Carmen Plascencia, granddaughter of Salinas Lozano, asked followers to pray for the actress’s health.

We are praying a lot because it is our life, we are all gathered to be with her and wait for what has to happen to happen, but for her to be well. My grandmother is a good woman, who has worked and helped other people and given love, that is the life of Carmen Salinas ”, she declared.

Carmen Salinas placeholder image She is one of the most beloved actresses of the mexican public for the great variety of papers that he has played throughout his life.

Born in Torreón, Coahuila, in 1939 -according to the official website of the Chamber of Deputies– the actress had her television debut in the soap opera “The neighborhood”(1964).

Later, he became an icon of the so-called Mexican fiction cinema for having participated in films such as “The useless life of Pito Pérez”(1970) or being the character of The Corcholata on “Beautiful at night”(1975).

Salinas also became involved in the political life by linking to Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), of which she was a deputy plurinominal from 2015 to 2018.

After his passage in politics Carmen He returned to soap operas and his business in the entertainment world, and was part of jobs such as “My husband has more family”(2019) by Juan Osorio and“My fortune is to love you”(2021) which is currently broadcast on Las Estrellas.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital