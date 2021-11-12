Carmen Salinas, one of the most popular actresses on Mexican television

Carmen Salinas placeholder image She is one of the most popular actresses in Mexican cinema and television, mainly due to her participation in soap operas and fictional movies. He was born in Torreón, Coahuila, on October 5, 1939 and made his debut in 1964 by the hand of producer Ernesto Alonso in productions such as The neighborhood, Border and The driver. However, his acting talents were evident from his childhood.

She participated on several occasions in the beauty pageants “Noches de Arte y Fortuna”, where she was constantly winning. Little by little people began to recognize her, for which she was hired to sing at weekend events, a fact that popularized her. Soon after, his performances spread to radio and television.

Salinas debuted in the theater with the play Each his lifeHowever, she was recognized and applauded for her work in Learning to be a lady. Since then, he has participated in a large number of plays, films and television series. His work includes his participation in The place without limits, one of the first Mexican films that broke the taboo of homosexuality and that ranks number 9 in the list of the 100 best films of Mexican cinema. She is internationally recognized for her participation in the film Man on Fire, a film that addresses the theme of kidnapping and starring Denzel Washington.

Carmen Salinas “La Corcholata”

She has also been widely recognized for her character as “La Corcholata”, which was part of the movie Beauties at Night (1975). After the success at the box office, the name of the character would accompany her the rest of her life as an alias.

Thanks to her charisma and maternal character, Carmen Salinas has established herself as one of the most relevant figures in show business. Aventurera, a work in which she serves as a producer, has become a classic of Mexican theater, catapulting the various actors who star in her seasons to fame.

In 1994 he moved away from the middle of the show for a time, when his son Pedro Plascencia died of cancer. Later she worked mainly in musicals and maternal roles in soap operas. More than two dozen soap operas, nine television series and almost one hundred films make up his acting legacy. He is survived by two daughters.