Carmen Salinas: her career, films and soap operas – El Sol de México

More of 100 movies, 26 soap operas and countless plays are part of the acting career of Carmen Salinas Lozano, who thanks to his talent managed to evolve in the show, moving his career from the marquees to the big screen.

Carmen Salinas Lozano was born October 5, 1939 in Torreón, Coahuila, in a family where the father figure was not present and from a very young age she had to learn to live with her mother and four siblings.

Carmen Salinas career

According to what the actress shares in her Youtube videos, From an early age she discovered that she had a very special talent for imitating the voices of some artists, which led her to enroll in a talent contest to earn 100 pesos, this being the first success of his career.

Already in Mexico City, the former deputy began her career in film roles, but it was not until 1964 when directed by Ernesto Alonso he made his television debut in the telenovela “Neighborhood house”With Julissa, Jaqueline Andere and Álvaro Zermeño.

“Beauties at Night“,”Trivoli“,”The pulqueria“,”The Affectionate“,”Danzon”,”Doña Macabra”And more productions made Carmen Salinas one of the most prominent figures during the time of the national cinema.

Few actresses can enjoy a career like that of Carmen Salinas placeholder image and in 2004 surprised locals and strangers by being part of “Man on Fire”A film directed by Tonny Scott in which Denzel Washington plays John Creasy.

Carmen Salinas in Aventurera

The race of Carmen Salinas placeholder image It was not limited to acting, since in 1997, thanks to all its experience, she ventured as a producer of “Adventuress”, Managing to position the staging as one of the most watched shows in Mexico.

The first to give life to “Elena Tejero”Was Edith González, who is also one of the actress’s favorite protagonists and who some years ago lost her life to cancer.

Carmen Salinas on TikTok

In addition to venturing into the YouTube platform, Carmen Salinas placeholder image has also made TikTok and recently released “My fortune is to love you“, A Televisa telenovela where he collaborates as”Doña Magos”.

And thanks to the echo that it achieves in the masses, it does not miss the opportunity to comment on various problems that arise in the middle of the show and recently it was launched against the interpreter Lalo Mora, for the viral video where he appeared touching the bust of a woman.

In the last hours the actress who managed to cross borders for her acting work was reported in intensive care after a stroke, so far his family has not made any statement in this regard.