Carmen Salinas and the time she performed with Denzel Washington – Publimetro México

In the last couple of days the famous actress Carmen Salinas placeholder image It has been a trend in social networks, only that instead of being due to a scandal or some achievement it is due to his health. Regarding this, several followers of the Mexican controversy have recalled his outstanding performances, including the time he shared the screen with the famous Hollywood actor, Denzel Washington.

The New York actor has earned a good place in the film industry by sharing films with well-known figures such as Christopher Walken and Viola Davis. In fact, he has also been nominated eight times for the prestigious Oscars and has won two statuettes, so it was an honor for both Carmelita and Denzel to have worked together.

Despite the fact that the media in which Washington and Salinas operate are different, being Hollywood films and Mexican productions, respectively, both actors came to coincide in one of the most popular films in 2004: Man on Fire.

The film is set in Mexico City and features John Creasy, Denzel Washington’s character who is a former CIA agent. He is hired to be the bodyguard for a girl and her mother. But in a moment of confusion, the little girl is kidnapped, and Creasy vows to kill everyone responsible for the act.

When taking place in Mexico, several scenes were filmed in the capital. That gave Carmen Salinas the opportunity to land a role in the Hollywood feature film. And indeed, the actress managed to appear in it in a brief role in which she played a child abductor.

In the short scene in which both actors shared the screen, you can see that Denzel has Salinas’ character tied up while trying to get information about the kidnapped girl’s whereabouts. It should be noted that the scene in question was developed in fluent Spanish to give more realism to the location in which they were.

The problems that production had in Mexico

During the filming of the film between 2002 and 2003, the production team of Hombre en Llamas had to be very careful while filming the scenes in Mexico City as there were many problems with the equipment and the actors, several of them caused by crime.

According to the IMDB portal, the police chief of Mexico City at that time, Marcelo Ebrard, would have commented to the director Tony Scott that several members of the production team had been chosen as potential kidnapping targets. In fact, several robberies were reported, presenting members of the film as victims, many of them stating that it was “armed.”

In fact, actress Rahda Mitchell had to be accompanied by three bodyguards at all times after they learned that one of the production drivers had been assaulted at gunpoint a few days after filming began. Denzel Washington also had to keep a low profile and be guarded by various bodyguards on and off the set.

The production was aware that filming in Mexico could be dangerous since they chose precisely to shoot in the Central American country because at the beginning of the new millennium it had a high rate of kidnappings, unlike Italy, which was where it was originally planned to shoot. That is why the character of Carmen Salinas served perfectly given her Mexican traits and her experience in regional productions.

