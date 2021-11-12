Cardi B shows the damage to her home after Hurricane Ida Celebs USA USA Instagram NNDC | MEXICO

Cardi B told her thousands of followers that her mansion located in Atlanta suffered serious damage from Hurricane Ida, which also affected the state of Georgia, in the United States.

In her Instagram Storie, the “WAP” interpreter, who is expecting her second baby with rapper Offset, shared some videos in which she showed her shock and dissatisfaction with the situation.

“The storm is not a joke”, The singer says in a message on the social network, which shocked all her fans.

In the images you can also see some corridors and a bathroom under water, in addition you can hear him highlight the bad smell given off by the sewage that comes out of the toilet. “Oh my God, this is starting to suck.” says Cardi B.

Who was also affected by the storm was the singer Thalía, who shared her experience on social networks. “What is happening in my house! No, no, no, this is going to explode! ”, shouted Thalía, 50, when she saw the cables of her house connected and the water rising over them.

In the end, despite the difficult moment, Thalía chose to remain calm and use a sense of humor. The artist remained calm and joked with the situation she is in, making it clear that she does not gain anything by worrying, so she will only hope that everything improves.

