Canelo Álvarez’s luxurious vacation with Fernanda Gómez after defeating Caleb Plant

Having become the undisputed super middleweight champion in all international boxing organizations, Saul Canelo Alvarez He has decided to take a break to spend time with his family. After defeating the American boxer, Caleb Plant, the boxer chose to rest and travel to France in the company of his wife, Fernanda Gomez.

Through publications on social networks it was possible to know that the Canelo be found of romantic vacation in Paris. The Mexican couple decided to stay in a hotel with a balcony with a view to the Eiffel Tower, one of the wonders of the modern world.

Balloons with golden ribbons, tapestry and curtains of white roses, macaroons, champagne and photographs of moments of the couple hanging, this was the atmosphere with which Álvarez and Gómez enjoyed inside their room in the “Ccity ​​of love ”.

In the publications of Fernanda Gómez, a post dedicated solely and exclusively to the CaneloIt can be seen that the man from Guadalajara is sitting in what is apparently a lobby; in the image you can read a decal with a legend “mon Amour ”which translated into Spanish means,“ my love ”. This image was also uploaded by the Jalisco man to his official account.

The trip to Paris is not the first Canelo performs with his current wife. When you just got married in May of this year, his “honeymoon” was in another European country, Croatia. Even, Alvarez He recently said that during said trip as a newlywed, he could not put down his gloves because he had to keep training.

In addition to the images, the wife of Canelo Alvarez He took the opportunity to show in detail what the room in which they are staying was like, setting it with a background song: Petite Fleur by Canadian singer-songwriter Jill Baeber.

Fernanda Gómez is originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, and began her romance with the 31-year-old boxer in 2016. Although the couple was seen in public for the first time in 2017 when Saúl measured Julio César Chávez Jr. , in 2019 they resumed the romance and they were married in May 2021.

Canelo He has a total of 4 children, each of them the product of a different relationship. Maria Fernanda Alvarez, who was born in 2017, is the daughter of Álvarez’s current wife. Fernanda Gomez. The birth of the penultimate in the line was in 2017, when her parents were separated by a romance between the athlete and Shannon from Lima.

Álvarez and Gómez’s wedding It was held on May 22 of this year at the Guadalajara Cathedral (the religious union) and at Rancho las Reinas, located in San Isidro Mazatepec, owned by the Canelo. The event was attended by multiple personalities from the artistic medium, and the party had acts such as that of Mana or Los Angeles Azules.

Holidays in Paris can represent a reward for the effort that Canelo has shown throughout his career. In the last fight he had against Caleb Plant, the Mexican won a total of USD 40 million just to get in the ring. According to various media, the figure could rise to USD 140 million for sponsors, royalties from pay-per-view and more.

There is currently nothing agreed for Canelo. It is not known for sure who will be his next rival; there has been talk of a third fight against Gennady Golovkin, although there is no confirmation. For the moment, the Mexican remains focused on his vacation and his family.

