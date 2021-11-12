Camila Cabello reveals who her “soul friend” is

Cuban singer Camila Cabello revealed through her Instagram stories who her “soul friend” is.

It is nothing more and nothing less than the Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz, who undoubtedly gets along very well with Cuban women, since his girlfriend, the artist Rachel Valdés, is also an islander.

The mention of Cabello towards Sanz responds to the fact that the interpreter of “Corazón partío” was awarded as “Man of the Year” by the prestigious magazine Esquire.

“Yesterday I was rewarded for doing what I like the most. One more night kept in the heart. Thank you @esquirees for this award and for the love. # HombreDelAño #HombreEsquire “, he wrote in his feed from Instagram.

Television presenter Sara Carbonero was the one who personally awarded the singer this important award. She expressed herself very happy and grateful for this opportunity to be part of a gala as significant as the Esquire awards ceremony.

“This is not just another award. It is an award for dedication, to be our standard bearer around the world. It is an award for music, which was already his turn. A sector that has been badly punished in recent times. It is an award for his music, the one that has been moving us for so long and that is in all the good moments of my life and I think that of all of us who are here, because I can not think of anyone who has not tried to sing in some time that ‘Broken Heart’ ”, were the words of the Radio Marca journalist while everyone in the audience already imagined who he was referring to.