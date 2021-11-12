Camila Cabello, Anuel AA, Nacho Mendoza and Natti Natasha

This is not just any Friday, it is the creepiest and funniest Friday of the year! This entire weekend will be dedicated to celebrating Halloween, and to make this night of 2022 unforgettable, new music could not be missing! To close October with a lot of rhythm, Camila Cabello joins Myke Towers and Tainy with Oh na na. Anuel AA gives us one more sample of his next album with Dictatorship; and Nacho, Carlos Vives and Mike bay they make us dance with Half.

Alex Fernández calls on memories and nostalgia with his new version of The privilege of loving, a theme that Mijares made famous with Lucero. And Natti Natasha sets the rhythm to the night with I do not want to know, a song full of feminine vibes.

Camila Cabello, Myke Towers and Tainy – Oh na na

A bilingual song with a lot of energy that mixes both languages ​​perfectly. Full of rhythm, where the three artists make us dance. Have you heard it yet?

Natti Natasha – I do not want to know

Simple that emerges from his album Nattivity, the topic has a video in which an empowered Natti is shown after an argument with her ex-partner, who wants to get her back, however, Natti is determined not to let her enter her life again. In the same way, she rejects the men who cross her path, enjoys among friends, time with herself and leaves the past behind.

Anuel AA – Dictatorship

A preview of the new album, Legends never die, which is already one of the most anticipated, although it does not yet have a release date. In the video we see the life of a young college student as a first-rate basketball athlete, in love with a girl, who has a boyfriend and develops a secret relationship with the school’s ranking player who will be recruited for the oldest in basketball. . Pay attention, in this video, Anuel reflects the chain of events of Michael Jordan at the beginning of his career.