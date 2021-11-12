Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore friendship photos

Girlfriends are an important part of life, but not everyone is willing to stay. Especially when you get to a certain age, you realize how everyone has taken different paths in which nothing is like when you were little.

The society They have led us to believe that we must be surrounded by many people to feel complete when what we must learn is to make quality connections, it doesn’t matter if it’s with one or two people.

As we grow, we learn that not all people offer a true friendship and that a friend is not the one who is only in good times but also in the worst.

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz They have been a great example of what true friendship is. Actresses have been friends for many years and both have been an essential pillar in the life of the other to overcome the adversities of life.

We all remember Drew and Cameron for being part of the trio of Charlie’s Angels But their friendship has passed the screen, becoming something we could aspire to

Especially now that it has been difficult timesthey remind us that when you surround yourself with the right people, you are able to get ahead with great strength.

We are most powerful when we support each other

When we hit 40, society makes us believe that we are no longer as strong as before and that what we did not do in “our good years”, we will no longer be able to do now.

But neither at 30, nor at 40 nor at 50 or 60 should we stop doing things to fit in with what everyone expects. There is no definitive age to go after what makes you happy and what better way than to do it accompanied by your great confidant.

Our friendships change over the years but that does not mean that you do not deserve to surround yourself with people who drive you to continue having great ambitions.

drew Barrymore He went on to say that Cameron has been like a sister with whom he always has fun but was also a key piece in his life when he was at his worst.

«Cameron and I are like sistersWe have an almost brotherly relationship that was forged many years ago and that continues to live with the same intensity as always. Sometimes we continue to behave like teenagers when we are together, we have crazy adventures and we behave like two naughty girls, “she told the magazine Life & Style.

A true friend is one who makes you feel that you deserve love and support, not only as your best self, but also as your worst self.

In 2016, Cameron stayed close to Drew when she divorced Will kopelman, after almost four years of marriage. Similarly, the actress has been with Diaz in her process of becoming a mother.

Regardless of the distance, they have stayed together, especially because they have shared the changes that come with the 40s.

Drew previously commented in an interview that although he is not against cosmetic surgeries and procedures.

A true friend will encourage you to continue to have great ambitions

No matter what others say about what we should do at a certain age, there will always be a person who reminds you that it is worth continuing to dream and achieve goals.

Maybe both actresses walked away from the big screen but they were not without great ambitions.

While Cameron He decided to start his own wine business called “Avaline”, Drew did it with his own brands from cosmetics to home furnishings. It is not strange that both express messages of love and support in the affairs of the other because they know how powerful they are when they accompany each other.

