Caitlyn Jenner remembers how was the spectacular wedding of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in 2014

Caitlyn jenner remembers with nostalgia the wedding of his stepdaughter Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in 2014

On an episode of Big Brother VIP, Jenner, 72, shared details about her stepdaughter’s glamorous Italian destination wedding to the Grammy-winning rapper, according to a clip posted by the Daily Mail.

“Kim is going to marry Kanye. They decide to have the reception the night before, at Versailles in Paris,” said the former athlete. “Kanye rents Versailles, and they’ve never had a private party there, but Kanye pulled the strings. It was spectacular.”

The “I Am Cait” star said the couple surprised their wedding guests by telling them at the last minute that the venue was actually Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy.

“They thanked everyone and said ‘Tomorrow, the wedding will be in Florence.’ We are in Paris. They said, ‘Pack your bags, let’s [Florencia]We have two huge private jets, ‘”Jenner recalled.

Kim, 41, and Kanye, 44, held a one-day wedding in France, which included brunch at designer Valentino Garavani’s 17th-century castle and their rehearsal dinner at Versailles, before heading to Italy to get married. .

Searching for her Big Brother VIP co-stars during last week’s episode, the reality star shared some of the smaller details from the big day.

“The dining room table was at least 100 feet long (white marble) and you start looking for where you are sitting. And instead of a name tag, they had engraved your name in the marble!”

He also remembered Andrea Bocelli, who sang “Con te Partirò” while Caitlyn, who was Bruce at the time, accompanied Kim down the aisle to the altar.

“I’m up there looking at the city of Florence, and I think, ‘What I need is Bocelli, the blind singer.’ Kim comes walking this long road, and what do I hear? Bocelli. I’m thinking, this is perfect, “he said.” I think, ‘Wait a second,’ and there he was, standing right behind me, Andrea Bocelli. “

Jenner praised West’s “attention to detail” in planning the glamorous event.

“Kanye had prepared all of that. It was a great wedding. Great attention to detail. Kanye was very, very good at it,” said the former Olympian.

The SKIMS founder filed for divorce from the “Donda” rapper in February after nearly seven years of marriage, but the couple continues to have a friendly relationship thus far, as the two share 4 children in common.

After the news of their separation broke, Caitlyn wished her beloved stepdaughter the best. “I love her to death. She is a great person,” she told People magazine. “We were texting this morning and, you know. , I wish him well”.