Busy Philipps explodes against Chris Pratt

Busy Philipps expressed his discontent with Chris Pratt after sharing a post on Instagram where he praised Katherine Schwarzenegger and thanked her for giving him a “beautiful healthy daughter.”

The message caused a stir because some considered it as a hint to his ex-wife Anna Faris, because their nine-year-old son Jack Pratt, has struggled with medical problems,

Busy Philipps / Courtesy

During the episode of her podcast ‘Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best’, which she shares with Caissie St. Onge, the actress criticized Pratt for what she believed was false language that objectified his wife.

During his comment, Philipps mentioned that he knew Pratt and went on vacation with him and Faris when they were waiting for Jack. Later, he mentioned: “I knew him before, I don’t know him now. Holy shit $%! Like you’re the dumbest motherfucker on Earth! Or just a jerk. “

When asked by her show partner if Pratt wasn’t “a smart person when they dated before,” the actress remembered for her role on Dawson’s Creek replied, “He’s really talking … I don’t know, he drank a lot.”

Busy Philipps and Katherine Schwarzenegger with Chris Pratt / Courtesy

She added: “They are probably not the type of woman who will giggle heartily if they are with a man and he starts making very tired gender jokes about responsibilities and duties. […] You’re a Marvel superhero, you made $ 480 million last year. You work non-stop. You don’t just open a fucking pickle jar, you motherfucker … I hate it so much. “

Finally, the artist described Pratt’s writing as an example of men who “recognize their power and are condescending to their spouse.”