Brazil youth contemplates getting rid of Chilean striker Nicolás Castillo ahead of time

Nicolas Castillo It is one of the signings that have performed the least in the history of the America club. The attacker shone during his stay at the National University Club, even reaching the Chilean Selection. However, with the arrival of the forward to Coapa, there was also a injury that took him away from the courts, losing the opportunity to show himself correctly with the Eagles.

The Azulcremas decided to give the footballer to Brazil Youth, team of the Brasileirao Serie A, where Castle it hardly adds up 29 minutes of game. In fact, Nicholas it stopped being considered in the summons of the campus for 6 matches. This has caused the Brazilian team, according to ESPN, already analyze the possibility of letting go Castle at the end of the tournament.

Given the above, Nico I would return to America no rhythm of competition, a situation that does not please Coapa. Although there are still 8 games ahead in which the Chilean could see activity, it is unlikely that he will extend your loan. Even some fans already made fun of his poor performance, with a video titled “The 10 best plays of Nicolás Castillo in Juventude”, which only shows a photograph of the attacker.

Nicolás Castillo would return during the America league

Yes Brazil Youth decides to return to Nicolas Castillo, the forward would arrive in time to see the league of Eagles, and although it was initially registered with the painting Cream blue for him Scream Mexico 2021, he was discharged when his loan to Brazilian soccer was finalized, so he could only see his team compete for the trophy of League MX from the stands.