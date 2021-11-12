Brazil vs Colombia (1-0) | Summary | La Canarinha is in the World Cup!

The Selection of Brazil is in a new World Cup: Qatar 2022 has its fourth nation, it is the Verdemarelha who has no rival in the Play off of the Conmebol by adding one more victory by beating 1-0 to Colombia.

The team of Adenor Leonardo Bacchi “Tite” he simply has no one to hit him and with one less game reached 34 points, so it is the first classified of the Conmebol.

Are 11 wins, now it was thanks to the goal of Lucas Paquetá on a night in the Corinthians Arena where Colombia He had a good first half, but in the second half he deflated and he took advantage of that Neymar and his minions.

Colombia is fifth with 16 points and he’s in the fight, albeit with a much shorter margin of error.

The coffee growers were going for their fourth victory and thus left for Brazilian territory. Wilmar Barrios sent the first warning when at minute 6, the steering wheel of the Saint Petersburg Zenith shot from afar, but above the goal of Alisson becker.

Brazil responded to 35 ‘when Danilo da Silva was conjugated with Raphinha and the offensive of Leeds United fired the shot that hit the left post of the goal David ospina and the ball ended up going over the finish line.

Colombia had another goal when Luis Diaz, companion of Tecatito Corona at Porto, fired a distant shot with effect that went one way to 38 ‘, in a good play in which Barrios and Juan Guillermo Cuadrado.

Before the break, Marquinhos He headed at 45 ‘on a shot from Neymar, it seemed that the score was opened, however, the central Paris saint germain he hit with the right parietal and the chance disappeared.

Already in the second part, Neymar made a free kick at 57 ‘that passed very close, in fact there were fans who they sang the goal.

Little by little Colombia faded, no doubt the output of Diaz it cost them a lot. At 69, Matheus Cunha He finished off a good center of Antony Matheus dos Santos.

It was until 73 ‘when Paquetá opened the scoring. This element allied with Neymar in a bad Colombian start, he received inside the area and fired, he had the collaboration of David ospina, who almost got the ball out of his hands.

In 2 seconds, in 2 passes, Lucas Paquetá went hand in hand with Ospina. Fantastic about Neymar. Brazil 1-0 Colombia.

Still Vinicius he missed the second at 88 ‘, by overtaking a ball that left him Neymar, and Ospina He took it off, and at 90 ‘, Antony fired a shot that was stopped by the goalkeeper to leave the triumph of Brazil by the minimum.